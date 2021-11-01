Gaming: Nerdfest IX raises record total $2,200 for PSU Children's Hospital, Phil Miller crowned champion

Local gamers raised a record total of $2,200 for Extra Life Hershey, which benefits the Penn State University Children’s Hospital, at the marathon tournament Nerdfest IX in Elliottsburg Oct. 23.

The $2,200 tops the totals raised at Nerdfest VII ($535) and VIII ($1,783). The 14-hour gaming event, which included 24 different gamers, also put out nearly $700 into Perry County small businesses for food, prizes and t-shirts.

Hershey’s Phil Miller won the ninth edition of the tournament, snatching three game wins, totaling 59 points. Carlisle’s Chris Sheipe, a five-time tournament champion, placed second with 53 points. Joe Arcidiacono, also from Carlisle, took third-place honors with 50 points.

The marathon also featured a Halloween costume contest and fireworks prior to the finals round, which took place on an outdoor projector screen. Elliottsburg’s Tori Manning won the costume contest dressed as Princess Peach from Nintendo’s Mario Series.

The tournament consisted of a 12-game library.

According to tournament director Andy Sandrik, plans for Nerdfest X are already in motion. Those who are interested in more information on the event can visit, “Nerdfest: The Page.”

Nerdfest IX Final Standings

1. Phil Miller (Hershey) 59; 2. Chris Sheipe (Carlisle) 53; 3. Joe Arcidiacono (Carlisle) 50; 4. Kurt Bopp (Camp Hill) 37; 5. Tori Manning (Elliottsburg) 35; 6. Travis Kauffman (Mechanicsburg) 34; 7. Andy Sandrik (Carlisle) 33; 8. Matt Sharp (Elliottsburg) 28; 9. Martin Speece (Harrisburg) 27; 9. Adam Michael (Gettysburg) 27; 11. Rapp City (Mexico, Pa.) 26; 11. Erich Hawbaker (Mercersburg) 26; 13. Ben Garrett (Carlisle) 25; 14. Spencer Kauffman (Duncannon) 21; 14. Brett Burnell (Marysville) 21; 16. Brett Yearick (Sherman's Dale) 20; 17. Ty Kauffman (Marysville) 13; 18. Deacon Derstler (Blain) 10; 18. Patrick I. McVitty (Marysville) 10; 18. Vincent Stoops (Marysville) 10; 18. Matt Kloss (Marysville) 10; 22. Troy Cohick (Hershey) 7; 23. Nick Maisano (Mechanicsburg) 6; 24. Donald Wood (Philadelphia) 2.

Game Winners

Zombies Ate My Neighbors (SNES): Arcidiacono; Call Of Duty Zombies (Playstation 3): Yearick; Splatterhouse II (Sega Genesis): Arcidiacono; Towerfall (Nintendo Switch): Travis Kauffman; Monster Party (NES): Arcidiacono; Tetris (SNES): Miller; Luigi’s Mansion III (Nintendo Switch): Miller/Garrett; Pac-Man Head-to-head (NES): Burnell; Marble Madness (NES): Spencer Kauffman; Mortal Kombat II (Sega Genesis): Sheipe; Killer Instinct (SNES): Bopp; Smash Ultimate (Nintendo Switch): Miller.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.