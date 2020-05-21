Game on? Little League offers 'best practices' for return of youth baseball

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa.— Little League is offering youth baseball organizations a pathway forward as they eye a restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organization released a series of “best practices” guidelines this week that highlight how to create a safe playing environment whenever state and local authorities give youth sports in a given area the the all clear to restart. Little League canceled the 2020 Little League World Series and other championships because of the pandemic last month but remains hopeful a regular season may still be possible.

Little League president Stephen Keener said during a roundtable discussion hosted by Republican Senator Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania on Thursday that it compiled the outline after consulting with medical professionals and receiving guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization, among others.

While Keener stressed the decision will ultimately be made by each family, he believes it was important to show parents that playing “can be done, we think as safely as possible ... if you follow these guidelines.”

The recommendations include eliminating all non-essential contact and banning the postgame handshake line in favor of lining up along the respective baselines and tipping caps to opponents.