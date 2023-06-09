Scrolling through the running news, I stumbled across a story on Camille Herron, a globally renowned ultra runner who owns 10 world records and is seemingly just as famous for her ability to fuel these efforts with beer and pizza.

I couldn’t help but say, "Hey, I know her!" as I read her name, even though I don’t really. I’ve never met Camille in real life, but I did once get an hour to chat with her during a large-group Q&A session, arranged through Facebook of all places.

I’ve also been able to "meet" other world-class runners under similar circumstances, including Michael Wardian and John Kelley, a two-time finisher at the nightmarish Barkley Marathons.

And sure, maybe it could be dumb luck that I got an opportunity to interact ever so briefly with these stars, but there are other factors that have me convinced this is more about runners being accessible than anything else.

One of the most receptive pro athletes I’ve ever met is Neely Spence Gracey, a Shippensburg standout who finished as the Top American at the Boston Marathon in 2016 and more recently was the top overall finisher at this year’s Disney Princess Half Marathon. With as much success as some of these athletes have, it’s easy to become overwhelmed by the volume of "fan mail" that comes in many forms, ranging from Tweets and Instagram posts to media requests. But Neely always seems ready to dot every i and cross every t when it comes to interaction.

It’s nice to know that Neely is just one message away, and the same can be said for her dad, Steve Spence, a Lower Dauphin grad who represented the U.S. in the marathon at the 1992 Summer Olympics in Barcelona.

Sometimes the big names have a way of finding you, like Karl Metzler — who once held the fastest-known time (FKT) for completing the Appalachian Trail — once did to me, when he took to Facebook to comment on a story I wrote passing along the findings of an overseas study that determined American runners are slower now than they have ever been.

It might sound like I’m name-dropping here (though this is an impressive list, now that I think about it!), but I guarantee many of our readers who are dedicated runners have similar stories of their own.

If you’ve ever taken part in a major marathon or half, guess what, you’ve already competed on the same playing field as some of the best runners on the planet, in the same race!

I like to joke that you’re not a real runner until you’ve had a photo taken with legendary American marathon Olympian Meb Keflezighi, who is just as passionate about this sport’s participants as he is about the sport itself.

I couldn’t imagine playing on the same court as Michael Jordan, or casually texting Tom Brady, but in the case of running, we have an unrivaled amount of access to the stars of our sport.

Don’t believe me? Give this sport a try for yourself. You just might be surprised with who you "run into" along the way.

1 step back, 3 steps forward

It's been a few weeks since Peter Morgan's 62.44-mile day, but still, forgive the Carlisle runner if you see him limping around town.

Morgan was a machine at the Bubbletown What the Duck Ultra 12 Hour in Boiling Springs. Running loops at Spring Meadows Park, Morgan was the runner-up finisher in the field of 143, as he completed 44 laps for 62.44 miles in 11:56:04. Morgan narrowly finished behind race winner Brian Campbell, who compiled 63.86 miles in 11:47:18.

Several other Cumberland County runners combined to run hundreds of miles, including Camp Hill's Jamie Clark (51.09 miles in 11:55:37), Mechanicsburg's Nathaniel Glick (49.67 miles in 11:51:21), New Cumberland's Bill Manley (41.15 miles in 7:45:03), and Newville's Brett Wiley (41.15 miles in 8:58:46). Perhaps the most impressive feat of the day was Chloe Joslyn becoming an ultramarathoner at the age of 13. Joslyn, from Boiling Springs, completed 26.96 miles in 7:17:09 to win the 1-19 AG.

In Harrisburg, the Platinum Memorial Day 5K drew 190 runners, and featured some star performances from runners in the Sentinel area. Nate Romberger, a former standout for Red Land and Messiah, blazed to the win in 15:17, while Camp Hill's Rachel Aslan was the top female in 20:16. Romberger and Aslan were chased by Camp Hill's Chris Hoover (20:31) and Katy Slater (27:00), and Mechanicsburg's Chris Hawk (21:33) and Liam Shatzer (23:34).

Heading south on I-81 to Chambersburg, the Race Against Poverty 5K featured some monster times, none faster than Shippensburg's Dustin Adams, who topped the field of 271 runners with a time of 16:31. Shippensburg's Rylan Asper (18:53) also landed in the Top 10, while Carlisle's Timothy Rarick ran a 19:47 to take third in the 40-49 AG. Lacey Higgins, from Carlisle, finished as the second female in 21:07.

The HVRTC Run to Remember 5K, held in Enola, saw Mechanicsburg's Colin Gardner take the win in 22:03 and Enola's Presley Conway finish as top female in 25:00. Others in the Top 10 include Enola's Nick Guida (5th in 26:19) and Jonah Bower (6th in 27:16), as well as Mechanicsburg's Charles Sacavage (8th in 27:49).

Headlamps were a necessity at the Old Turnpike Half Marathon, a race which ran through the tunnels of the abandoned Pa. Turnpike. A host of locals took part, with Mechanicsburg's Corryn Vento (1:56:05) and New Cumberland's Isaac Lohr (1:59:14) breaking through with sub-2 times.

Carlisle's Barry Main and Camp Hill's Bridget Wangler made the trip to New York for the Buffalo Marathon, and did not disappoint, with Main clocking a 3:14:37 and Wangler finishing in 3:53:42.

A number of others were active in races across the region, including Carlisle's Bailey Lehman (27:40 at Chestertown Tea Party 5K), Crystal Failor (25:15 at Lake Monster 5K), and Cindy Qin (5:34:19 at God's Country Marathon), Mechanicsburg's Ashley Stump (2:24:48 at God's Country Half Marathon), Logan Manofsky (37:45 at Memorial Day T-Rail Run 5 Miler), Will Dando (25:35 at Path of the Flood 5K), Gwenn Dando (1:05:28 at Path of the Flood 8 Miler), Jessica Smith (27:44 at Memorial Day Free 5K), Don Fuller (38:41 at Bungalow Beach Boardwalk 5-Miler), and Tim Kelly (1:15:56 at Falcon Duathlon), New Cumberland's Nicholas Batdorf (21:42 at VA5K), Tyson Delaney (19:44 at Medal Madness Ninja 5K), Loren Gifford (2:48:50 at Rock Hall Olympic Triathlon), and Matthew Johnson (1:03:04 at Falcon Triathlon), Lemoyne's Brett Smith (19:33 at Justin's Beach House 5K) and Samantha Carney (7:53:28 at World's End 50K), Camp Hill's Michael Burns (1:21:11 at Baltimore 10 Miler), Enola's Ryan Hartzel (35:58 at Medal Madness Movie 10K) and John Phillips (3:59:00 at Slate Run 25K), Shippensburg's Josh Diehl (20:42 at Run for Alex 2 Miler) and Larry Brewster (25:07 at Keep Moo-ving Forward 5K)

Finally, a shout out to Mechanicsburg ultra runner Scott Lesh, who took on nearly 13,000 feet of elevation gain at the World's End 100K, and finished as the race runner-up in 12:30:26.

And now, a look ahead

Iron Run Half Marathon: Saturday, 7:30 a.m., in Gardners. There's also a 5K option for this grueling event, held at Pine Grove State Furnace. Check out the race on runsignup.com.

Medal Madness Ninja Half Marathon: Saturday, June 17, 8 a.m., in Boiling Springs. Take on one of three races -- a 5K, 10K, or half marathon -- in this event put together by U.S. Road Running. Find the race on runsignup.com.

Solstice 5K/10K: Wednesday, June 21, 7 p.m., in Shippensburg. Enjoy an evening run with this race, which celebrates the start of the summer season. Check out more info at timberhilltiming.com.

Also: Book it for the Annville Free Library 5K (Saturday, in Annville); Dumb Dutchman Half Marathon (Saturday, in Reading); ED/K Dr. Edwin Sponseller Memorial Run 5K/10K (Saturday, in Chambersburg); Half Sauer Half Kraut Marathon (Saturday, in Philadelphia); Lake Wilhelm Marathon (Saturday, in Sandy Lake); Laurel Highlands Ultra (Saturday, in Ohiopyle); Medal Madness Ninja Half Marathon (Saturday, in York); Poconos Triathlon Festival (Saturday-Sunday, in Hawley); Strokes, Spokes, Strides Sprint Triathlon (Saturday, in Waynesboro); Thirsty Thursday 5K (Thursday, June 15, in Reading); Second State Marathon (Friday, June 16, in Greentown); Ghost Town Trail Challenge (Saturday, June 17, in Black Lick); Hamburg Half Marathon (Saturday, June 17, in Hamburg); Medal Madness Ninja 5K/10K (Saturday, June 17, in Akron); Coventry Woods Trail Running Festival (Sunday, June 18, in Pottstown); Smith's Challenge Trail Race (Sunday, June 18, in Lancaster); HARRC Summer Solstice 7K (Wednesday, June 21, in Harrisburg).

