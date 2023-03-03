It’s the thrill of victory that draws me in, and the hatred for losing that drives me to become the very best.

I’m not talking about any particular game or sport here, either, just competition in itself.

I don’t care if we’re on the basketball court shooting a game of H-O-R-S-E, or playing for keeps at the poker table. I’m going for the finishing blow.

Pool? Cornhole? Bowling? Sign me up, because I’m in it to win it.

It’s almost kind of nuts how loud I’ll shriek at myself for committing an unforced error in tennis, or how long I’ll stare at the chess board after taking an ‘L’ from my 9-year-old son. And don’t worry even get me started on Mario Kart unless you’re ready to square up on Rainbow Road.

I crave winning. Can’t stand losing.

But with competitive running, I take loss after loss, yet keep charging forward. In my eight years of running, I’ve compiled a grand total of zero wins.

This statistic isn’t uncommon. I’d say that 90, maybe 95%, of any given race field is stocked with runners who have never won before. If you ever want to annoy a runner, just ask them if they won their race.

So what is it about this sport that brings us back to the race paths again and again, even as our losses begin to mount?

I can only speak for myself, but there’s something about the competitive race-day energy that can make even the slowest runners perform a few ticks faster. What seems like a ferocious pace during training can feel almost relaxed when applied during a race.

As competitive as I am, I’m smart enough to understand that an obese 38-year-old ex-smoker has no shot at the college kids. But that doesn’t mean the competition has to end there.

I’ve realized that whether you’re in the front, middle, or back of the pack, there’s always someone to chase and always someone nipping at your heels. Some of my most pressure-packed racing experiences have come against children, dads pushing triple strollers, and the occasional 60-69 age-group runner using me as a springboard to win their age awards.

In other words, the competition in racing is always present, and naturally pits you against those of a similar skill level. Even though I’m not the one breaking the tape at the finish line, I still take a whole lot of pride in the “race within the race” that fuels my desire to win. It pushes to me activate a second gear I didn’t even know I had.

There aren’t many feelings better than finishing a race knowing that you put everything you had into it, knowing on this day you showcased to the world (or maybe just a couple of spectators) the best version of your running self. What more can a competitor ask for?

Perhaps that’s the reason why my fire still burns for this sport, even if I go my whole life without "winning" a single thing.

1 STEP BACK, 3 STEPS FORWARD

With history in sight at the Disney Princess Half Marathon in Orlando, Florida, Neely Spence Gracey was ready to make her move as the race reached its final stages. The only thing standing in her way of topping the field of 14,456 was one man.

With the fate of the race in the balance, the 32-year-old Gracey relied on the big-day race experience that won her countless PIAA and NCAA titles in her time as a high school and college runner at Shippensburg, and once carried her to a finish as the top American at the Boston Marathon in 2016.

Using an extra burst of energy, Gracey made the pass on Michael Fussner, of Saint Louis, Mo., to win the race in 1 hour, 15 minutes, 55 seconds. Gracey finished seven seconds ahead of Fussner, who finished in 1:16:02. Gracey – who now resides in Lafayette, Colorado – became just the third female to win the Half. This feat becomes even more remarkable considering Gracey also raced the day before, finishing as the top female in 34:59 at the Disney Princess Enchanted 10K.

The Disney races were also well stocked with local runners. The half marathon featured solid local finishes from Mechanicsburg's JP Mansberger (2:04:47) and Jami Friend (2:21:14), while Camp Hill's Patti Espinosa set the tone for Sentinel finishers in the 10K with a 1:20:17.

Closer to home, the Squirrelly Tail Twail Wun Half Marathon in Lewisberry featured a pair of Top 5 finishes from Mechanicsburg runners. David Schofield was runner-up in 1:27:41, while Ray Smith finished fourth in 1:36:22. Camp Hill's Ray Adams finished ninth in 1:47:20, while Carlisle's Jason Murray (1:55:02) and Mechanicsburg's Will Muller (1:58:15) also broke two hours.

The Cumberland County flag was firmly planted in a trio of races in York, Manheim, and Berwick. The Indian Rock 10K in York saw Mechanicsburg's Emily Nelson finish as the second female in 40:59, while Shippensburg's Benjamin Swarr posted a 22:30 to win the Medal Madness Mardi Gras 5K in Manheim. Bob Yonick was the third overall finisher in 36:49 at the Run for Cookies 10K in Berwick, while fellow Camp Hill runner Jenn Swiderski-Yonick finished as third female in 42:08.

In Minoa, N.Y., Carlisle's Kelly Dworak powered to a strong finish at the Lake Effect Half Marathon, posting a 1:48:59 to take second in the 60-64 AG.

Kristin Jensen, of New Cumberland, spent back-to-back weeks on the trail scene. First, she completed the Training Grounds 4 Mile Trail Run in Denver (Pennsylvania) with a time of 1:18:11, before traveling to Reading to compete in the Ugly Mudder Trail Race, finishing the 6.55-mile race in 1:31:16.

A number of others were involved in races across the region, including Carlisle's Tod Glunt (41:22 at Oak Island 5K) and Christopher Jones (2:46:19 at Fort Lauderdale Half Marathon), Camp Hill's Andrew Ramell (21:31 at Mike's Seafood 5K Run-Walk for Autistm) and Dave McSherry (1:00:22 at Howey-in-the-Hills 10K), Mechanicsburg's Brad Westhafer (32:06 at Frozen Knight 5K) and Jeff and Jean Bechtel (2:19:55 at Austin Half Marathon), Boiling Springs' Nicole Hart (28:12 at Frozen Foot 5K).

A LOOK AHEAD

Medal Madness Saint Patrick 5K/10K: Saturday, 8:30 a.m., in New Cumberland. Roof Park will be the backdrop for this event, which features two race distances. Learn more on runsignup.com.

Hot Mess 5K: Saturday, 9 a.m., in Grantville. This race at Memorial Lake State Park is proudly brought to you by the Pennsylvania Army National Guard Joint Headquarters Mess. Register for the race on runsignup.com.

Jig Jog 5K: Saturday, March 11, 10 a.m., in Carlisle. Runners of all abilities are invited to take on this race, which runs through pavement and stone trails at Stone Ridge Park. Find the race on runsignup.com.

Also: Chilly Dog 5K (Saturday, in New Freedom); Naked Bavarian 20M/40M (Saturday, in Leesport); South Park Half Marathon (Saturday, in South Park Township); Northeastern 5K (Sunday, in Manchester); Looney Leprechaun 20K (Saturday, March 11, in Richboro); Medal Madness Saint Patrick Half Marathon (Saturday, March 11, in York); Run4Luck (Saturday, March 11, in Lancaster); Shiver by the River 5K/10K (Sunday, March 12, in Reading); SRG Half Marathon (Sunday, March 12, in Douglasville).

