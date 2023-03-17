In just a few short weeks — Pennsylvania weather permitting — I’m going to be back out doing what I love to do: Working outside.

Whether it’s mowing, trimming, digging out a bush, or power-washing a house, I get so much satisfaction from spending an entire day out in the sun. It’s just something about working in the peaceful embrace of nature while the rest of the world labors inside an office cubicle, that makes me spring out of bed in the morning.

Of course, I’d be lying if I said this type of work was easy. Sometimes the heat is overbearing. Sometimes you get eaten alive by the bugs. Sometimes you come limping home with bruises, cuts, and smashed fingers.

It’s tough work. And to be perfectly honest, I’m still a little soft around the edges at this point in the game. Yes, I’ve stayed active with walking and running on the treadmill since an appendectomy in November, but I haven’t branched out into anything “hard” other than helping a friend move, an outing that required days of recovery.

To ready myself for the rigors of the seasons to come, I’ve turned to an old friend: Trail running.

Last week I put in some of that old-fashioned "hard work" into a pair of outdoor runs. The first was on a semi-hidden dirt road in Perry County, complete with hills, switchbacks, and large sharp rocks that can make even the most eager motorist exercise extreme caution. Focusing on keeping my form when the times got hard, I made it to the finish intact but just a little out of breath.

My second challenging run came over the weekend with a group run on the Appalachian Trail, guided by the Appalachian Running Company. This run went from the Boiling Springs Tavern to the top of Center Point Knob. The climb up was a hellish one, but the descent was technical, gratifying and came at "Wreck-It-Ralph" speed, as some of my friends like to call it when my 225-pound frame is hurtling down a mountain. I did take one fall, but luckily it was just into a patch of mud, and left me with nothing more than a bruise.

My almost-6 mile run on the AT had me feeling "done for the day" tired when I arrived home just after breakfast. My legs were trashed, my hip was sore from my fall, and my eyelids became heavy almost as soon as I sat down. It's a tired-yet-rewarding sensation, a sort of happy exhaustion, if you will.

Of course in just a few short weeks, I'll likely be having this feeling on an almost daily basis. I'm expecting it and I'm looking forward to it.

And most importantly, thanks to the rugged trails, I'll be ready for it.

1 step back, 3 steps forward

It's taken a couple of years, but turnout on the race paths is finally starting to bounce back to its pre-COVID prosperity.

Need an example? Look no further than Stone Ridge Park in Carlisle, home of the Jig Jog 5K.

After the race was canceled in 2020, the 2021 event drew just 54 runners. The Jig Jog saw modest growth last year with a 75-runner field, before last Saturday's race pulled in 132 runners, the biggest field since 124 runners turned out in 2019.

The Jig Jog not only had quantity, but quality: The Mechanicsburg husband-wife team of Brian and Emily Fuller made sure of that. Brian Fuller, a former standout runner for Cumberland Valley and Penn State, blasted off to victory in 16:25. Emily Fuller, a York product who did her college running at Shippensburg, finished as top female in 19:20.

Camp Hill's Chris Shover (3rd in 19:32) and Elle Shover (10th in 22:28) each landed top 10 finishes, while Mechanicsburg's Vincent Topiwo finished fourth in 19:57. The field was loaded with Carlisle runners, none faster than Kelly Dworak, who posted a 24:07 to crush the 60-99 AG.

In Leesport, Carlisle runner Travis Soprano challenged himself to run longer than he ever has at the Naked Bavarian 40 Miler. Running two loops around Blue Marsh Lake, Soprano intentionally ran an easy pace for the first loop to conserve energy for the second. The strategy worked to perfection and Soprano finished ninth out of 83 runners with a time of 6:56:49. Michelle Baldwin, also from Carlisle, finished in 8:43:28.

The Naked Bavarian 20 Miler was highlighted by Carlisle runners Scott Baldwin (3:13:36), Matthew Kappen (3:20:04), Dworak (3:38:25), and Rebekah Smith (4:13:46), as well as New Cumberland's Rick Martin (3:50:03).

Shippensburg runner Benjamin Swarr captured two podium finishes in two races, taking second in 54:52 at the Medal Madness 10K in New Cumberland, before landing third in 1:44:45 one week later at the Medal Madness Saint Patrick's Half Marathon in York.

Finally, it was a woman from Lemoyne that won the Medal Madness Saint Patrick's 5K in York, with Kris Beckert swiping victory in 21:33, more than four minutes faster than her closest male competitor.

A number of others were active in races across the region, including Carlisle's Hannah Cotton (4:43:49 at Coast Guard Marathon) and Natalie Smith (32:49 at St. Patrick's Day Shamrock 5K), Newville's Trisha Fisher (2:26:23 at Myrtle Beach Half Marathon), Mechanicsburg's Kristy Washinger (59:14 at Skyway 10K), Sunada Roberts (1:13:36 at Medal Madness Saint Patrick's 10K), Becky Michaelian (26:11 at Northeastern 5K), Greg Andersen (30:18 at Newtown Shamrock Shuffle 5K), Brittany Sapen (30:29 at Medal Madness 5K), Shawn Storm (31:09 at Celtic Canter 5K), and Brad Westhafer (32:33 at Shiver by the River 5K), New Cumberland's Michael Bacior (1:07:58 at Florida Shamrock 10K), Camp Hill's Dakota Hartlaub (27:35 at Best Damn Race Orlando 5K) and Leah Henderson (2:10:26 at Annapolis Half Marathon), Boiling Springs' Cody Woodall (21:39 at Race for the Green 5K), and Enola's Hollie Carlson (3:25:24 at Little Rock Half Marathon) and Kevin Monroe (33:56 at Ocean City Shamrock 5K).

And now, a look ahead:

Chambersburg Half Marathon: Saturday, 8:30 a.m., in Chambersburg. Challenge yourself on the hilly backroads of Chambersburg with this race, set for its 45th running. Learn more at timberhilltiming.com.

Lucky Charm 4 Miler: Saturday, noon, in Harrisburg. Expect hundreds to turn out for this race put on by Fleet Feet Mechanicsburg. Find the race on runsignup.com.

St. Patty's Day 5K: Saturday, March 25, 10:30 a.m., in Shippensburg. Registration for this race comes with either one craft beer from Maxie's Brew House or one craft soda from Appalachian Brewing Co. Sign up for the race on timberhilltiming.com.

Also: Rabid Raccoon 100 (Saturday, in Hookstown); Special 13 & 26 Mile Trail Run (Saturday, in Safe Harbor); Frozen Foot 5K (Sunday, in Elizabethtown); Anything is PAULssible 5K (Saturday, March 25, in Gettysburg); Defeat MSA 5K (Saturday, March 25, in Hanover); Garden Spot Village Half Marathon (Saturday, in New Holland); Just a Short Run 30K (Saturday, March 25, in Allison Park); Medal Madness Saint Patrick 5K/10K (Saturday, March 25, in Manheim); Phillies Charities 5K (Saturday, March 25, in Philadelphia); Race of Champions 5K (Saturday, March 25, in Altoona); Roger Snyder Memorial Race (Saturday, March 25, in Richfield); ruOK 5K (Saturday, March 25, in Reading); Scranton 5K (Saturday, March 25, in Scranton); Shamrock Shuffle Half Marathon (Saturday, March 25, in Harmony); Two Rivers Marathon Race Festival (Saturday-Sunday, March 25-26, in Lackawaxen); Cowans Gap 5K (Sunday, March 26, in Ft. Loudon); Half Wit Half Marathon (Sunday, March 26, in Reading); Hanover YMCA Indoor Triathlon (Sunday, March 26, Hanover); Philadelphia Half Marathon (Sunday, March 26, in Philadelphia); Scranton Half Marathon (Sunday, March 26, in Scranton).

