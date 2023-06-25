Call me a homebody, or even a townie if you want, but once I become local to an area I like to dig in my heels and stay put.

I'm at my best when I'm familiar with my surroundings, settled into a routine, and have a regular trash pick-up day.

And while I enjoy traveling, my vacations often come with varying degrees of added stress. It was no different this year for the Sandrik family trip to Myrtle Beach.

After piloting the car for a 10-plus hour drive from Pennsylvania to our resort in South Carolina, I immediately found myself doing a life reset of sorts where I suddenly have to remember gate codes, door numbers and parking spots.

Even as we were unpacking and trying to relax on our first night here, my mind wasn't on swimming, mini golf or cocktails. Nope, my brain was stuck on finding food and fuel, and the location of the nearest bathrooms to the beach. My kids are asking about ice cream while I'm asking myself whether the cream orange travel toothbrush belongs to myself or my wife.

For every solution I come up with, it seems like I'm greeted with two more questions. And maybe all of this that I'm describing is just what it's like to be an adult, but it doesn't make things any less exhausting.

The transition from "home" to "away" mode can be a rocky one — especially when you realize you only brought one power block to charge your family's assortment of phones and watches — but I've found the best way to get settled in is by "finding familiarity." For me, that means going grocery shopping and picking up the same cereal and snacks we have at home. It means hooking up the Nintendo Switch to the TV in our living room. And most importantly, it means strapping on the shoes and going for a run.

Equipped in trunks and swimming socks, and powering forward one step at a time, it didn't take long to start feeling at home on the beach, even on an unfamiliar surface in the sand. There's something about running that frees up my mind and gives me a chance to grasp the "big picture" of whatever situation I happen to be in.

Before I knew it, my little running expedition had introduced me to the neighboring resorts and campgrounds, restaurants and other potential visitation spots, including a basketball court where I eventually smoked my 10-year-old in a game of one-on-one. I went running again the next day and my vacation anxiety seemed to have melted away.

As the week marches on, I'm becoming more and more comfortable, and perhaps a little bit attached, to our stay at the beach. Which is ironic, because by the time this column goes from my laptop to my editor to eventual publication, I'll already be back home scrambling to adjust to a return to real life.

Of course, after I immediately unpack and meticulously return all of my stuff to its proper place at home, the first thing I intend to do is go for a run. There I can figure out my next move and, who knows, maybe even start planning for our next vacation.

1 STEP BACK, 3 STEPS FORWARD

Take a good, extended look at Cumberland County runners on the racing scene and you'll be hard-pressed to find a competitor that takes on a busier schedule than Brad Westhafer.

The Mechanicsburg runner continued to add mileage to both his legs and car by taking on three races in four days last weekend. The 71-year-old Westhafer kicked off his competitive weekend at the Thirsty Thursday 5K in Reading, where he crossed the finish line in 30:30. Two days later, Westhafer was in Boiling Springs for the Medal Madness Ninja 5K, where he logged a Top 10 finish, taking ninth in 32:21. Westhafer wrapped up his weekend by traveling to Newark, Delaware, for the Humble but Hungry Father's Day 5K, where he captured victory in the 70-99 AG with a time of 32:07.

Staying in Delaware, Boiling Springs' Joslyn family took on the Father's Day 5K in Rehoboth Beach. C. Fred Joslyn was one of the top runners in the field of 307 runners, as he claimed a runner-up finish in 16:03. He was followed by Chloe Joslyn (23:43), Charles Joslyn (26:48), Jameson Joslyn (36:11), and Shelby Joslyn (36:11).

In Chambersburg, a host of Shippensburg runners set the pace at the ED/K 5K, with Nicole Diller leading the way as top female in 21:39. She was joined in the Top 10 by Drew Cusick (3rd in 21:43) and Yung-Chun Lin (5th in 23:01), while Carlisle's Kelly Dworak was the seventh-place finisher in 24:17. Bruce Kessler, of Newville, took second in the 70 & Over AG with a time of 34:09.

Sentinel-area athletes were happy to not only hit the road for their races but also contend. The Book it for the Annville Free Library 5K saw standout performances from New Cumberland's Nicholas Batdorf (6th in 20:53) and Enola's Jeffrey Harris (10th in 21:36), while in Reading the Dumb Dutchman Half a Half Marathon (6.55 miles), was highlighted by strong efforts from Mechanicsburg's Codie Reed (10th in 50:49) and Eve Reed (2nd female in 51:32). The Poconos Olympic Triathlon was a nice showcase for local talent with Camp Hill's Kevin Fuller taking sixth in 2:19:53 and Carlisle's Samuel Dell taking second in the 30-34 AG with a 2:28:25.

The Hamburg Half Marathon proved to be a great race for New Cumberland's Rick Martin, who blasted off for a finish in 1:52:47 to take second in the 60-69 AG. Carlisle's Dominic Devlin was even speedier at the DuBois Community Days 5K, finishing as the runner-up in the 228-runner race with a time of 19:32.

A number of others runners were active in races across the region, including Carlisle's Matthew Shaffer (4:23:03 at Lake Wilhelm Marathon), Nicole Hughes (2:24:29 at Lake Wilhelm Half Marathon), Carl Hendricks (3:01:46 at Medal Madness Ninja Half Marathon), Gordon Zwemer (1:27:11 at Columbia Association Sprint Triathlon), and Tara Gift (2:34:13 at Sproul 10K), Boiling Springs' Danielle Kepner (7:01:08 at Leadville Trail Marathon), Mechanicsburg's Truong Nguyen (3:13:45 at Grandma's Marathon), Austin Bush (4:01:25 at Half Sauer Half Kraut Marathon), Brian Handly (5:42:23 at Ghost Town Trail Challenge 50K), Danielle Cappello (2:45:20 at Ghost Town Trail Challenge 25K), and Nicole Harris (1:17:10 at Strokes, Spokes and Strides Triathlon), Camp Hill's Douglas Amundson (3:10:26 at Jamestown Olympic Triathlon), Natalie Dutka (38:26 at Forest County Bigfoot Festival 5K), Sara Stringfellow (2:34:13 at Sproul 10K), Charles Hooker (38:03 at Cape May Point 5 Mile), and Matt Little (22:21 at Peyton's Promise 5K).

And finally, a shoutout to New Cumberland's Jenni Wenhold, who took on not one, not two, but three races in one day at Swim Fest Luray in Luray, Va. Wenhold logged finishes in the 750 meters (13:04), 1,500 meters (27:05), and 2,250 meters (42:10).

And now, a look ahead:

5K Run/Walk for PTSD Awareness: Saturday, 7:30 a.m., in Harrisburg. This non-competitive event is designed to raise awareness of PTSD. Register for the event on runsignup.com.

Medal Madness Squirrel 5K/10K: Saturday, July 1, 8:30 a.m., in New Cumberland. Roof Park will provide the course for this race, put on by US Road Running. Register for the event on runsignup.com.

Paxtang Lions Patriot Dash 5K: Tuesday, July 4, 8 a.m., in Harrisburg. Run or walk through the well-shaded race course through historic Paxtang in this event, which benefits the mission of the Paxtang Lions. Find the race on runsignup.com.

Also: Hometown Heroes Trail 5K (Saturday, in Elizabethville); Medal Madness 5K/10K (Saturday, in Manheim); On the Rocks Trail Run (Saturday, in York); Wheels & Wings Festival 5K (Saturday, in Lititz); Run for the Ages 10K (Sunday, in Reading); Ironman 70.3 (Sunday, July 2, in Happy Valley); Firecracker 5K (Tuesday, July 4, in Waynesboro).

PHOTOS: Scenes from 12th annual Carlisle Downtown Mile Downtown Mile 1 Downtown Mile 2 Downtown Mile 3 Downtown Mile 4 Downtown Mile 5 Downtown Mile 6 Downtown Mile 7 Downtown Mile 8 Downtown Mile 9 Downtown Mile 10 Downtown Mile 11 Downtown Mile 12 Downtown Mile 13 Downtown Mile 14 Downtown Mile 15 Downtown Mile 16 Downtown Mile 17 Downtown Mile 18 Downtown Mile 19 Downtown Mile 20 Downtown Mile 21 Downtown Mile 22 Downtown Mile 23 Downtown Mile 24 Downtown Mile 25 Downtown Mile 26 Downtown Mile 27 Downtown Mile 28 Downtown Mile 29 Downtown Mile 30 Downtown Mile 31 Downtown Mile 32 Downtown Mile 33 Downtown Mile 34 Downtown Mile 35 Downtown Mile 36 Downtown Mile 37 Downtown Mile 38 Downtown Mile 39 Downtown Mile 40 Downtown Mile 41 Downtown Mile 42 Downtown Mile 43 Downtown Mile 44 Downtown Mile 45 Downtown Mile 46 Downtown Mile 47 Downtown Mile 48 Downtown Mile 49 Downtown Mile 50 Downtown Mile 51 Downtown Mile 52 Downtown Mile 53 Downtown Mile 54 Downtown Mile 55 Downtown Mile 56 Downtown Mile 57 Downtown Mile 58 Downtown Mile 59 Downtown Mile 60 Downtown Mile 61 Downtown Mile 62 Downtown Mile 63 Downtown Mile 64 Downtown Mile 65 Downtown Mile 66 Downtown Mile 67 Downtown Mile 68