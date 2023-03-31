There are so many things that can bring joy to a runner.

We go nuts when we run a PR, and we’re in awe when we take in the scenery from the top of a mountain. There are some of us who chase that mythical "runner’s high," while others just want to justify an extra cheeseburger once in a while.

But I think for me, the greatest feeling in this sport is when my mindset and actions have a positive influence on another person. Even though I’m not the fastest guy on the race course, I feel so much value as a runner when someone trusts me enough to seek me out and consult my knowledge.

I have a friend from college, who now lives just blocks away, who came to me after a concerning blood pressure screening. He told me he was up to 285 pounds.

The first thing I did was take him outside to go for an easy walk and talk about what’s going on. Over the course of our 1.5 miles, we discussed eating habits and making time to move around, even when we’re basically chained to a computer for work.

We talked about establishing consistency with exercise, to the point where it becomes a normal and expected part of the day. He pledged to do more than just "pay the fat tax" for his gym membership.

After catching his breath from our walk, my friend went home and made a plan. I texted him every day to make sure he was sticking with it. And after a week, he returned to me nine pounds lighter by committing to a gym and cardio routine.

I’m proud of him, but he knows as well as I do there’s still a long way to go. We all hit setbacks and plateaus on our respective fitness journeys. I’m advising him to look at the three-month picture instead of going day to day expecting immediate results, a trap that I’m admittedly susceptible to.

I’d be thrilled to see my gentle push take my friend to a place he’s never been before. Of course, I can’t be the hero in this story. It has to be him. He’s the one doing the work, he’s the one who is sweating and bleeding for a better life.

To see my friend reach his goals would probably bring me more happiness than even I can imagine. Until that day comes, I plan on keeping him on track and hyping him up every step of the way.

Keep working hard, Joe, you’ve got this!

1 step back, 3 STEPS FORWARD

In 10 years, Zoe Matherne has gone from a small-school standout at Camp Hill to a big-time race winner.

Matherne, who did her college running at Holy Cross and now calls Philadelphia home, returned to central Pa. to showcase her talents at the Lucky Charm 4 Miler in Harrisburg, a race that drew more than 700 runners. Matherne zipped through the race at a 6:02/mile clip to finish as the top female, and ninth overall, with a time of 24:08. Matherne finished nearly a minute ahead of the female runner-up, Teal Liu of Hershey, who finished in 25:02. Camp Hill's Cem Aslan nailed down fifth place in 21:44, while Mechanicsburg's Emily Nelson was the fourth female in 26:39.

It's been a busy and thrilling two weeks of half marathons all across the east coast, with Sentinel-area runners turning in impressive finishes in nearly every race. Of those runners, Carlisle's Chris Brandt was the fastest, as he ran for a 1:19:26 to finish fourth at the Chambersburg Half Marathon. Brandt, who doubles as a PIAA track official, exploded through the race at a 6:04/mile pace to finish in the Top 10 alongside fellow Carlisle runner Joe Marks, who finished eighth in 1:24:36, as well as Shippensburg's Jonathan Marshall, who was 10th in 1:26:46. There were no shortage of fast times at Chambersburg, as evidenced by the efforts of Camp Hill's Mary Fuller (2nd female in 1:28:35) and Paul Pirolli (1:41:51), Mechanicsburg's Emily Fuller (1:28:47), Carlisle's Scott Baldwin (1:36:53) and Stephen Myers (1:44:14), and Enola's Jeffrey Harris (1:37:21).

Two popular halves — the Garden Spot Half and Scranton Half — pulled in more than a combined 1,900 runners, including dozens from the Sentinel area.

The Garden Spot race was highlighted by Mechanicsburg's Wade Lucas, who threw down a 1:29:31 to lead a local group that included Carlisle's Jason Murray (1:36:25) and Kate Kornucik (1:48:36), Enola's Justin Piazza (1:37:28), Boiling Springs' Hailey Mowery (1:44:49), and Camp Hill's Brad Baker (1:44:59). As for Scranton, Mechanicsburg's Dominic Majorino (1:41:30) and Don Fuller (1:50:45) led the way, while Carlisle's William Noll crossed in 1:58:26.

Area runners traveled well for the Love Run Philadelphia Half, with Camp Hill's Robin Alexander setting the pace for locals with a 1:37:07. In Virginia Beach, Va., the Yuengling Shamrock Half saw New Cumberland's Steve Decker finish in 1:34:11, while Catherine Hughes of Mechanicsburg posted a time of 1:53:17 at the West Point Fallen Comrades Half.

Camp Hill's Jason Clarke and Mechanicsburg's Jennifer Heilman hit the dirt for the B&A Trail Marathon in Severna Park, Md., with Clarke completing the race in 3:11:18 and Heilman winning the 50-54 AG with a time of 3:53:42.

In Shippensburg, hometown runner Rylan Asper ran away for victory at the St. Patty's 5K, posting a 19:36 to defeat the field of 98. Carlisle's Joseph Bricknell (21:12) and Tyler Hoch (21:16), as well as Shippensburg's Collin Hackl (21:49), all landed in the Top 5.

A number of other locals were involved in races across the region, including Carlisle's Laura Barnes (1:05:02 at Garden State 10 Miler) and Ian Hanford (24:39 at Justin Flannery Hilton Leprechaun 5K), Boiling Springs' Nicole Hart (27:23 at Frozen Foot 5K), Newville's Rodger Nickle Sr. (2:13:24 at Fire on the Rocks 10K), Mechanicsburg's Kenisha Evans (2:04:59 at NYC Half), Chris Hawk (7:05:48 at HAT Run 50K), Shelley Mueller (2:37:03 at First Call Half Marathon), Dan Custer (24:41 at Phillies Charities 5K), and Brad Westhafer (56:45 at St. Patrick's Run Fest 8K; 34:06 at Run for the Buds 5K), Camp Hill's Dave McSherry (49:45 at Run for the Buds 5 Miler; 1:02:46 at Roger Snyder 10K), Matthew Leschinski (2:16:15 at "Half-Wit" Half Marathon), and Daniel Bazan (23:24 at Medal Madness Saint Patrick 5K), Shippensburg's Jenny Baumgartner (24:55 at St. Patrick's Run Fest 5K), Sean Burrows (25:40 at Friends of Cowans Gap 5K), and Tasha Koenig (37:52 at Townebank 8K).

And finally a shoutout to Mechanicsburg's Luke Klingenberg, who took third at the Palm Beaches Triathlon in Singer Island, Fla. Klingenberg completed the race in 49:08.

And now, a look ahead:

Capital 10 Miler: Saturday, 9 a.m., in Harrisburg. Look for hundreds to turn out for this popular scenic race, which starts and ends on City Island. Learn more on capital10-miler.com.

Medal Madness Bunny 5K/10K: Saturday, 8:30 a.m., in New Cumberland. Cousler Park will serve as the host site for this event. Register for the race at runsignup.com.

Buck Ridge Burn Half Marathon: Sunday, 9 a.m., in Gardners. There are no spots remaining in this rugged race, which pushes even the toughest trail runners to their limits. Check out the race on buckridgeburn.com.

Also: Yuengling Light Lager Jogger 5K (Saturday, in Pottsville); Bolt for Bolts 5K (Saturday, in Littlestown); Cook Forest Half Marathon (Saturday, in Cookstown); Hot Chocolate Run (Saturday, in Philadelphia); Martin's Mill Covered Bridge 5 Miler (Saturday, in Greencastle); Conewago Dater 5K (Sunday, in Elizabethtown); Hearts for the Homeless 24 Hour Challenge (Friday, April 7, in Bellefonte); Eagleton Trail Challenge 50K (Saturday, April 8, in Lock Haven); Heralds of Hope 5K (Saturday, April 8, in Shippensburg); Lebanon Cedars Spring Fling 5K (Saturday, April 8, in Lebanon); Medal Madness Bunny Marathon (Saturday, April 8, in York); Warrior Run 5 Miler (Saturday, April 8, in Lancaster).

