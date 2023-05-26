Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Over the course of this column I've probably written about the benefits of early morning running at least a dozen times.

There's something that's always appealed to me about getting a head start on the day with the rising sun while the rest of the world hits the snooze button.

But as the years have gone by, I find myself more and more looking forward to running at a different time of day: the evening.

Whether you're outside working in the sun or sitting in a chair at the office for hours on end, you’re going to be bringing some aches and pains home, along with a certain degree of stress.

The evening provides a good opportunity to "unwind" in every sense of the word. It's a chance to stretch your legs out and work out any kinks while also giving your mind some alone time to process the day.

After starting the kids on their bedtime routine last week, I took myself out for one of these after-dinner jogs, and the workout just kept getting better after each mile. The air is just a little bit cooler at this time of day, and it’s fun to watch the locals enter the night scene as the sun is slowly replaced by the street lights. For 4 miles, I completely forgot about my physical and mental issues of the day, and instead relished in the joy of being alive in the world.

When I got home, I had that good tired feeling, the one you get when you go to bed knowing that you put everything you had into the day. And I certainly had no problems falling asleep that night.

I think the word "running" is usually associated with physical strain, exhaustion, and competition. While these descriptions are partially accurate, judging the sport on these associations alone can make running quite intimidating for the newcomer.

Just know that when you run, you don’t have to go full throttle if you don’t want to. Sometimes the best way to settle down after a hard day is to let ourselves be guided by adventurous legs instead of aggressive ones.

And the best part about running in the evening: It gives us the perfect justification to hit that snooze button the next day.

1 step back, 3 steps forward

There's a long-running joke in Carlisle that it's faster to navigate through town on foot than it is to drive. This joke, of course, is more of a reality on the evening of the Carlisle Downtown Mile.

High Street was closed for the duration of this race, which certainly slowed down drivers, but the runners on the street were throwing down some exceptionally fast times.

While Pittsburgh invader Joshua Higgins conquered the field of 289 with a time of 4:15, the Top 10 was chock full of Sentinel-area finishers. Mechanicsburg led the way with strong performances from Brian Fuller (2nd in 4:20), Mark Fuller (6th in 4:36), Brandon Baxter (7th in 4:38), and Samuel de la Riva (9th in 4:49), while Camp Hill's Kevin Fuller (4th in 4:34), Boiling Springs' Ryan Speer (5th in 4:36), and Carlisle's Shane O'Connell (10th in 4:50) also landed top finishes. Other strong times were provided by Mechanicsburg's Sean Baxter (5:03), Stefan Karkuff (5:06), Pritham Prabhakher (5:08), and Katie Fuller (5:38), as well as Carlisle's Blake Wenger (4:52), Andrew Baer (5:09), and Steve Brousse (5:11).

In Enola, it was New Cumberland's Bill Manley who defeated the field of 84 at the Randi's Race 5K. Manley posted a winning time of 20:11, and was chased by Camp Hill's Jesse Stoneberger (26:15), Enola's Elaine Grimwood (26:29), and Carlisle's Regina Sellman (26:59).

Newville runner Jordan Gilbert showcased his running talents at the Water Wheel 5K in Newville, with Gilbert topping the field of 61 with a time of 19:29. Camp Hill's Robin Alexander was the top female in 21:39. Other top times from the race were posted by Carlisle's Ben Seiler (2nd in 19:39), Shippensburg's Collin Hackl (3rd in 19:54), Sean Burrows (8th in 22:35), and River Burrows (10th in 23:21), and Lemoyne's Kris Beckert (2nd female in 21:58).

The Dirty German Endurance Fest in Philadelphia drew a handful of Sentinel runners, with Mechanicsburg's Marimuthu Sathasivam leading the way with a 10:44:29 at the 50 Miler. The 25K featured finishes from Enola's Jeremy Brady (2:16:25) and Camp Hill's Caleb Shelton (2:44:49).

Staying on the trails, Camp Hill's Ray Adams traveled to State College for the Rothrock Challenge 25K, and was an eighth-place finisher in the field of 73 with a time of 3:03:54. Adams was followed by Carlisle's David Kapura (4:43:53).

While running in itself is more than enough for most of us, some runners like to spice up their experience by adding obstacles. Mechanicsburg's Tim Kelly is one such runner. On back to back weekends, Kelly completed the Gretna Gritty 5K (4th in 41:33) and Savage Race Maryland (56:20).

A bike race in Penfield -- the Parker Dam Gravel Grinder (short course) -- featured a pair of Top 10 finishes from Mechanicsburg's Sam Becker (5th in 2:04:12) and Newville's Ben Kutil (2:08:15).

A number of others were active in races across the region, including Carlisle's Kelly Dworak (23:29 at Go Girls Go Spring 5K), Mount Holly Springs' Adam Shenk (23:03 at Run the Vineyards 5K Walts), Mechanicsburg's Bryson Phillips (30:52 at May Day Run 5K), Corey Bellows (57:19 at May Day Run 10K), Amy Waugh (52:59 at Great Cape May Footrace 10K), Carl Machamer (40:27 at Hummelstown Hunger Run 5 Miler), and Dan Reeves (2:47:50 at Bear Olympic Triathlon), Camp Hill's Lincoln Healy (5:32:26 at Sehgahunda Trail Marathon), Kimberly Albrecht (24:47 at Eagles Autism Challenge 5K), Samantha Sagen (2:10:46 at Independence Sprint Triathlon), Dave McSherry (1:02:09 at Medal Madness Movie 10K), and Craig Schroll (51:02 at Conestoga Crusher 10K), New Cumberland's Jenni Wenhold (56:34 at Maryland Freedom Swim), Enola's Rachel Gomora'Wimmer (23:02 at Run for Restoration 5K), Deb Plummer (26:54 at Hummelstown Hunger Run 5K; 52:26 at Upper Dublin Aquabike) and Cora Minnich (20:43 at Joggin' 4 The Noggin' 5K), Shippensburg's Larry Brewster (25:00 at Sheep Shuffle 5K) and Evan Stouffer (43:37 at Antietam Brewery 5K)

And finally, a shout out to Rich Beaty of Mechanicsburg, who traveled to the other side of the country to run the Mountains 2 Beach Marathon in Ojai, Calif. Beaty finished the race in 3:32:17.

And now, a look ahead

Memorial Day Free 5K: Monday, 8 a.m., in Gettysburg. With a price you can't beat -- free -- this event features paved roads and gentle hills. Register for the race on runsignup.com.

Platinum Memorial Day 5K: Monday, 9 a.m., in Harrisburg. All funds raised from this race will be donated to the families of four local Gold Star families. Check out the race on runsignup.com.

Linglestown Memorial Day Mile: Monday, noon, in Linglestown. Run or walk one mile of the Memorial Day Parade route through historic Linglestown. Stay after the race for the parade. Look for the event on raceentry.com.

Also: Armstrong Valley Wine Run 5K (Saturday, in Halifax); Bubbletown What The Duck Ultra (Saturday, in Boiling Springs); HVTRC Run to Remember 3 Miler (Saturday, in Enola); Medal Madness Movie 5K/10K (Saturday, in Manheim); Memorial Triathlon (Saturday, in New Brighton); Mount Bethel Cemetery Memorial 5K (Saturday, in Columbia); Path of the Flood Historic Races (Saturday, in Johnstown); VA Memorial 5K (Saturday, in Lebanon); York YMCA Kids Tri (Saturday, in York); Charlie Horse Half Marathon (Sunday, in Mohnton); Old Turnpike Half Marathon (Sunday, in Waterfall); Memorial Day 5K (Monday, in Ephrata); York Gold Star Memorial Day 5K (Monday, in York); Race Against Poverty 5K (Friday, June 2, in Chambersburg); Bashore Bash 6H and 12H Ultra (Saturday, June 3, in Jonestown); Edinboro Triathlon (Saturday, June 3, in Edinboro); Falcon Tri/Du/Aquabike/Youth Triathlon (Saturday, June 3, in Lebanon); God's Country Marathon (Saturday, June 3, in Coudersport); Honey Hole 13.1 (Saturday, June 3, in Drums); Medal Madness Ninja 5K/10K (Saturday, June 3, in New Cumberland); Red Rose Run 5 Miler (Saturday, June 3, in Lancaster); Slate Run 25K (Saturday, June 3, in Slate Run); Steve Fealtman Memorial Awesum Possum Lake Trail Adventure (Saturday, June 3, in Carlisle); Worlds End Ultramarathon 100K (Saturday, June 3, in Forksville); GiGiFit Acceptance Challenge 5K (Sunday, June 4, in Lancaster); Philadelphia Run Fest (Sunday, June 4, in Philadelphia); Big Run 5K (Wednesday, June 7, in Harrisburg).

