When it comes to wasting time, there are only a select few activities that can chew up a Saturday morning and spit it out quite like waiting for your car to get work done at the garage.

Sure, you can catch up on old emails and text messages, and maybe even give that Candy Crush game another go, but after you're done doing all of that, you're still back where you started: Listlessly staring at the clock.

The seconds can take minutes, and the minutes take hours.

These thoughts were front and center in my mind last weekend, as I dropped off my car in Harrisburg to get the air conditioning overhauled. But this time, I had a plan: I took myself out for a tour of the Capital Area Greenbelt, a 20-mile looping trail that passes along the Susquehanna River through Riverfront Park, and through wooded areas, urban offices, residential areas, and scenic parks.

Going for a 2:1 run to walk ratio to extend my adventure for as long as possible, I took to the streets wading through construction until I could connect to the Greenbelt. My plan was to keep moving forward until my car was done, and then turn around once I got the phone call.

The start of my run was near the "wobbly bridge" section of the Greenbelt, and it didn't take me long to find others who were also enjoying the trail. I was greeted by the cooing of a baby in a stroller, and later by a runner who used some colorful language to describe the hill we were approaching.

The morning seemed to just fly by as the Greenbelt took me into the underpass by the Farm Show Complex, through HACC, and into the scenic trails of Wildwood Park. By this time I was the one cursing at the hills in between deep, grateful gulps from the outdoor water fountains.

Every time I checked my watch, it seemed like there was another mile tacked on to my run. Before I knew it, I was approaching the 10-mile mark and still had no updates on my car. My body was feeling good, so I thought I was in a good position to take this the 20-mile distance.

But during my 12th mile, just as I was approaching the most memorable section of the Greenbelt along the Susquehanna, I realized that I had taken myself way too far into deep water, figuratively speaking of course. The poor air quality stemming from the Canadian wildfires didn't help much, either. Much like Forrest Gump, I stopped in the middle of the run and said, "I'm pretty tired now, I think I'll go home."

I was fortunate enough to get a ride back to the garage from a nearby friend, Martin, who had a Powerade and water ready for me when I got in the car. After he dropped me off, I finally got a call from the mechanic thanking me for my patience and assuring me he was almost finished. With my clothes drenched in sweat, all I could do was just laugh and tell him to take his time until I was "good" to drive again.

Finally, after a day that began with a 6 a.m. alarm, I was headed home in the afternoon. Enjoying the ice-cold air blasting my sun-kissed skin, I felt a sense of accomplishment instead of the usual "ugh" feeling. It was nice to spend this "wasted" time in a productive way, especially since I don't have as much time for dedicated long runs as I used to.

I think I've established a blueprint for future car appointments, which is good, because I think we're once again due for an oil change.

1 step back, 3 steps forward

The Carlisle Summerfair has now officially came to a close, but the party didn't end until end until one final event: A 5K race.

The Summerfair 5K drew 180 runners, and featured three Cumberland County runners who landed in the Top 10: Carlisle's Barry Main (4th in 19:36) and Jacob Owen (9th in 21:03), as well as Newville's Joshua Blain (5th in 20:00). Other top locals from the race include Carlisle's John Anderson V (22:28), Jason Murray (23:13), Charlie Bailey (24:03), and Calvin Beardmore (24:23), Newville's Laralinn Ilgenfritz (2nd female in 21:21), Enola's Rachel Gomora-Wimmer (22:32), Mechanicsburg's Melanie Snyder (24:57) and Robin Babb (25:22), and Camp Hill's Nick Marshall (26:43).

On the Fourth of July, C. Fred Josyln added another victory to his deep running resume' at the Paxtang Lions Patriot Dash 5K. The Boiling Springs runner conquered the field of 102 with a time of 17:24. Joslyn's kids — Chloe Josylyn (24:42) and Charles Joslyn (25:24) -- also won AG awards, while other top finishers included Lemoyne's Kris Beckert (23:10) and Mechanicsburg's Chris Hawk (25:26) and Jeff Paladina (26:38). Another July 4 race, the Firecracker 5K in Waynesboro, saw Christopher Farrands of Carlisle post a time of 18:05 to take third in a field of 390 runners.

Races in Shippensburg and Harrisburg celebrated the start of the summer solstice with three weeknight races that drew more than 200 combined runners.

The Shippensburg Solstice Festival 5K saw hometown runner Andreas Dunkel defeat a field of 104 runners with a time of 18:13. A host of other Shippensburg runners posted standout times, including Kieran Dunkel (8th in 21:20), Alexander Smeltz (22:22), Andrew Smeltz (22:43), Sean Burrows (23:54), and Nadia Blount (24:02). As for the Shippensburg Solstice 10K, top performers included Shippensburg's Wyatt Craig (4th in 44:47), Kelly Kramer (6th in 45:35), and Chris Martin (7th in 45:52), as well as Carlisle's Caleb Hood (49:41) and Sandie Brandenberger (52:40).

The Harrisburg Summer Solstice 7K drew an even 100 runners, and was highlighted by a pair of Top 10 finishers in Enola's Robert Sisock (3rd in 27:14) and Carlisle's Timothy Rarick (4th in 27:51). Other top times were nailed down by Camp Hill's Nick Nichols (31:24) and Leslie Marshall (33:49), New Cumberland's Ned Einsig (31:47), Mechanicsburg's Carl Machamer (31:57), and Carlisle's Kelly Dworak (33:29)

In York at Rocky Ridge County Park, several Sentinel area runners took on a series of rugged trail runs that certainly "rocked" their feet. The On the Rocks 50K featured a pair of finishers in Camp Hill's Caleb Shelton (7:13:51) and Mechanicsburg's Taylor Spaseff (7:40:32), while the 33.3K event saw Mechanicsburg's Eli Landers (3:13:12) and Lemoyne's Charles Hooker (3:29:50) take second and third place, respectively.

The On the Rocks 16.7K had finishes from Mechanicsburg's Daniel Price (2:21:27) and Camp Hill's Daphne Shelton (2:44:01), while the 10K race saw Mechanicsburg's Todd Cressler (2nd in 1:13:28) and Enola's Mark Steinhart (7th in 1:20:43) each lock down Top 10 finishes.

A number of other locals were involved in races across the region, including Carlisle's Deb Hoffman (1:30:42 at Lake Montclair Triathlon), Kelly Dworak (32:12 at Fairport Firecracker 4 Mile), Sarah Kirkpatrick (1:17:17 at Cazenovia 10 Miler), Robert Wellmon (29:58 at Canadohta Lake Firecracker 5K), and Seamus Dodge (29:09 at Highland Falls Firecracker 5K), Camp Hill's Dave McSherry (1:03:22 at Tiadaghton 10K; 1:02:32 at Pineland Striders Independence Day 10K), Bridget Wangler (40:37 at Shoe House Shuffle 5 Miler), Kelly Leighton (20:48 at Bernie's Memorial 3 Mile Run), and Jim Lawruk (25:11 at Four on the 4th), Mechanicsburg's Ray Palmer (1:20:49 at Angie Gioiosa Memorial 15K), Erich Gochenauer (33:14 at Nockamixon Swim Challenge 1 Mile), Mary Beth Hamilton (2:01:19 at Nockamixon Swim Challenge 3 Mile), Brad Sweigart (26:53 at Ephrata Firecracker 5 Mile Run), Brad Westhafer (34:58 at Red, White, & Brew 5K), Nicole Dows (49:52 at Township of Wall Firecracker 5 Mile), Robert Rosti (31:29 at Revolutionary Run 5K), Mitchell James (20:13 at Myrtle Beach Independence Day 5K), Brian Egli (28:53 at University Park Firecracker 4K), Jack Dixson (22:17 at Medal Madness Squirrel 5K), and Kristin Transue (38:49 at Sodus Bay Lighthouse Museum 5K), New Cumberland's Marjorie Lebo (1:36:15 at Run for the Ages Trail 10K), Enola's Jeffrey Harris (20:30 at Love INC of Greater Hershey 5K), and Shippensburg's Hayden Hunt (15:30 at Angie Gioiosa Memorial 5K), Noah Godfrey (19:18 at Judges Give Back 5K), and Kelly Dryzal (39:06 at Greg Shank Memorial 5K).

And finally, a shoutout to Mechanicsburg runner Daniel Rider, who braved the Sharp Top 50K in Masten and came away with a third-place finish in 5:27:39.

And now, a look ahead

Great Appalachian Valley Half Marathon: Saturday, July 15, 8 a.m., in Shippensburg. Start at Shippensburg Township Park and follow the rail trail in this flat and fast race. Register for the race on runsignup.com.

Medal Madness Squirrel 5K/10K/Half Marathon: Saturday, July 15, 8 a.m., in Boiling Springs. Run the trails at Spring Meadows Park in this race, put on by US Road Running. Find the race on runsignup.com.

Harrisburg Mile: Wednesday, July 19, 5:15 p.m., in Harrisburg. Expect hundreds of runners and explosive times in this race. Learn more on runsignup.com.

Also: Medal Madness Squirrel 5K/10K/Half Marathon (Saturday, in York); Ironstone 100K (Saturday, in Hollidaysburg); Tim & Susan Cook Memorial Mile (Saturday, in Chambersburg); Women's Philadelphia Triathlon (Sunday, in Philadelphia); Brave the 12 Hour Ultra Relay Race (Saturday, July 15, in Atglen); Middle Creek 5 Mile Trail Challenge (Saturday, July 15, in Stevens); Pennsylvania Summer Biathlon (Saturday, July 15, in Nescopeck); Summerfest 5K (Saturday, July 15, in East Berlin); Blobfest Half Marathon (Sunday, July 16, in Phoenixville); Presque Isle Half Marathon (Sunday, July 16, in Presque Isle); Spartan Race Palmerton (Sunday, July 16, in Palmerton); Sue Crowe Memorial Arts Festival 5K/10 Miler (Sunday, July 16, in State College); Thirsty Thursday 5K (Thursday, July 20, in Reading).

