Even if we love the jobs that we do, Mondays can still be a bummer.

There are tools to pack and a whole weekend’s worth of emails just waiting to be answered, all while the kids decide NOW is when they want to sleep in.

Traffic doesn’t always cooperate, of course, and when you finally get to where you need to go, you’ll often find your workload for the day is much different than what you anticipated.

Mondays are vexing to the point that we’ve coined the term “Sunday Scaries” to describe our feelings of dread and anxiety for the next day.

This happens to me sometimes, too, but not on Boston Marathon Monday.

My task for the day was weeding a garden, or shall I say, gardens? Even early in the spring, these invasive plants have found a way to deeply interweave themselves tightly within the very garden fabric designed to keep them away. It's going to be a hard day. I know it, but I can't be bothered because I have the race to carry me through the morning.

As I plug away in the garden, I'm re-introduced to the world of wheelchair racing and Marcel Hug. For most athletes, the objective is to win, and that is certainly a worthy goal, but Marcel is in a different world: He'd rather have the records. I think about maximizing my process as listen to Hug win the Boston wheelchair race by more than 10 minutes.

Just as the women's wheelchair race begins to heat up, I find myself facing adversity: Large chunks of grass have found a habitat in the garden, and they have no plans of leaving. Much like me, American Susannah Scaroni ended up backed into a corner when the bearings on her wheelchair became loose. Scaroni had to stop racing, open her bag of tools, and tighten everything, all while being chased down by world-class athletes. Scaroni overcame the setback and went on to win her first Boston Marathon, after years of living on the podium but never winning the big one. I keep Scaroni's story in mind as I grind through the grass patches with sweat dripping down.

Of course the main storyline from Boston was the debut of Eluid Kipchoge, the greatest marathon runner of all time. It's hard enough to envision the ridiculously fast pace he runs, but it's even harder to comprehend the pressure on this man's shoulders, knowing that all eyes are fixated on every step he takes.

The race progresses exactly as expected with Kipchoge leading the field at a blistering pace until late in the race, when he misses an exchange at a water station. It's hard to tell how much of an impact this really had, but Kipchoge also reported having foot pain as he worked through the race.

To me, though, the race isn't so much about what Kipchoge couldn't do, so much as it is what Evans Chebet was able to do. Put yourself in the shoes of Chebet for a moment. Even as the defending champion, not a single soul predicted he was going to win again. I can't speak for the man, but that kind of oversight would leave me furious and ready to run through a brick wall. And that's exactly what Chebet did, showing the world exactly how hard inspired runners can push themselves.

I'm uplifted by this as I continue to make my rounds through the garden, but I'm also feeling the physical demands of the job begin to take their toll. As I labor forward, I find myself fascinated by the cerebral game played by the leaders in the women's race. In the end, Hellen Obiri wins a tightly contested chess match over Amane Beriso and Lonah Chemtai Salpeter. Sometimes, an ounce of strategy weighs more than a pound of brute force, and this is a good lesson for me to learn at this stage of the job.

When my client comes out to check my work, I joke that there are runners who can run a marathon faster than I can weed a garden. I'm not sure if he's amused by my humor or not, but it doesn't matter, because my Monday is over, and it went by in a flash.

As I drive home, I'm thinking about all of the races I listened to, as opposed to dwelling on my sore hands, which are throbbing in pain.

It was a routine work day that somehow turned into an unforgettable experience, and I have sports to thank for that.

Can we please normalize Monday morning sporting events?

1 step back, 3 steps forward

It's been said that less than 1% of humanity has run a marathon. And among that microscopic group, only a very small sample of runners have had the opportunity to run the mythical Boston Marathon.

But those numbers sure seem inaccurate when glancing over the results: We counted at least 26 runners from Cumberland County that completed Boston. None were faster than Boiling Springs' C. Fred Joslyn, a runner coming off a big win at the Capital 10-Miler. Joslyn finished Boston in 2:44:42, narrowly edging out Camp Hill's Cem Aslan (2:44:48) and Carlisle's Joseph Beveridge (2:55:44). It was a great day for Sentinel-area finishers, evidenced by strong showings from Carlisle's Laura Barnes (3:02:17), Joe Marks (3:04:19), and Kate Kornucik (3:40:26), Camp Hill's Mary Fuller (3:08:08), Mark Moquin (3:17:41), Katherine Shank (3:23:38), and Rachel Aslan (3:28:46), and Mechanicsburg's Katie Fuller (3:08:08), Emily Fuller (3:08:09), and Truong Nguyen (3:13:02).

Closer to home, nearly 500 runners turned out for Halfity-Half Marathon weekend in Harrisburg. The feature 13.1-mile race was won by Lemoyne's Micah Engle in 1:18:48 over Camp Hill's Cooper Leslie (1:21:05) and Kevin Sagen (1:26:05), as well as Mechanicsburg's Everett Byer (1:28:34). This race featured fast times across the board, with sub-1:40s posted by Camp Hill's Kathryn Searfoss (1:37:31) and Christopher Putnam (1:37:47), Mechanicsburg's Benjamin Huffnagle (1:37:02), and New Cumberland's Nicholas Batdorf (1:35:46).

Kevin Fuller ran away with the Halfity-Half Quarter Marathon in 35:25, defeating fellow Camp Hill runner Ty Stump (36:26) by more than a minute. Carlisle's Michelle Bollinger finished as top female in 45:50. Other top times were posted by Enola's Jeffrey Harris (45:37) and Robert Sisock (45:39), Mechanicsburg's Tim Kelly (45:57), and Carlisle's Mark Aldrich (47:31).

The shortest of the "Halfity" races — the 1/8 Marathon — saw the aforementioned Joslyn blast off for victory in 18:51, with other top finishers including Carlisle's Stephen Brousee (19:06) and Cory Brenize (22:24), and Mechanicsburg's Joseph Perry (19:59).

If you're a runner looking for pain, there are very few races that can grant that wish as efficiently as the Hyner Trail Challenge. The grueling Hyner 50K has a reputation for breaking trail runners, but Scott Lesh wasn't scared, with the Boiling Springs runner cruising to the finish line in 5:01:58 to finish seventh in a field of 246. Lesh was joined at the finish line by Enola's Tyler Michael (6:15:42) and Caleb Hunt (7:42:22), Carlisle's Barry Main (6:32:25) and Harold Travis (6:48:33), Camp Hill's James Gehenio (6:56:19), and Mechanicsburg's Ray Smith (6:56:23).

In the Hyner 25K, Carlisle's Travis Soprano led a small group of locals with a time of 3:07:36. He was chased by Carlisle's Lucas Hockensmith (3:22:55) and Robert Cutlip (3:52:15), Camp Hill's Matthew Byers (3:23:51) and Nick Nichols (3:36:20), and Boiling Springs' Danielle Kepner (3:47:53).

Jumping across state lines to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, Bob Yonick planted the Pennsylvania flag firmly and decisively at the Coastal Delaware Half Marathon. The Camp Hill runner had a monster race, defeating the field of 1,239 runners with a time of 1:18:13. The Coastal Delaware Marathon featured solid finishes from New Cumberland's Bill Manley (3:26:21) and Mechanicsburg's Emily Nelson (3:26:35).

In Pottsville, the Yuengling Light Lager Jogger 5K showed that perhaps the best selling point for an event is giving away post-race beers. The Lager Jogger brought out 2,500 runners, including New Cumberland's Chris Jury (22:30), Mechanicsburg's Dominick Majorino (23:33) and Erin McVaugh (26:10), Carlisle's Michael McGeoy (23:57), and Camp Hill's Justin Leventry (25:00).

A number of others were involved in races across the region, including Carlisle's Scott Baldwin (52 miles in 9:40:34 at April Foolish 10 Hour), Scott Cleaver (1:49:40 at Boston Trail Half Marathon), Joseph Scott (40:40 at Revolutionary Run 5 Miler), Kristina Sabatini (5:47:12 at Brew City Marathon), Anthony Sabatini (1:50:28 at Brew City Half Marathon), Carl Hendricks (37:18 at Makin' Hay 5K), and Vincent Dimino (31:26 at Coastal Delaware 5K), Camp Hill's Dave McSherry (1:02:39 at Medal & Movie Madness 10K), New Cumberland's Rick Martin (5:06:32 at New River Trail 50K) and Conner Cann (25:10 at Medal & Movie Madness 5K), Mount Holly Springs' Matthew Otto (31:03 at Cadet Council 5K), Lemoyne's Evan Shipley (2:58:35 at Delaware Marathon), Mechanicsburg's Charlie Mann (49:43 at Coastal Delaware 9K), Shelley Mueller (2:51:13 at Garmin Half Marathon), Carolyn Garisto (2:50:12 at Delaware Half Marathon), Jordan Wiedman (18:09 at Paterno Family Beaver Stadium Run 5K), and Brad Westhafer (34:32 at Mimosas for Marrow 5K; 31:14 at Thirsty Thursday 5K), and Shippensburg's Collin Hackl (22:01 at Great Futures Downtown Chambersburg 5K).

And finally, a shout out to a pair of race winners: Carlisle's Kelly Dworak finished as the top female in 23:36 at the Piggy Trot 5K in McClure, while Enola's Justin Piazza conquered the Logan's Run 5K in Harrisburg with a time of 18:48.

And now, a look ahead

Gettysburg Festival of Races: Saturday-Sunday, in Gettysburg. Take on the North-South Marathon, Blue-Gray Half Marathon, or the 2L Race Services 5K in this festival, which features a post-race beer garden. Learn more at gettysburgfestivalofraces.com.

DUI Victims Memorial 10K: Saturday, May 6, 8 a.m., in Harrisburg. Proceeds from this race will be used to maintain the Pennsylvania DUI Victims Memorial Garden, and to promote the elimination of impaired driving. Find the race on runsignup.com.

Run With Rider 5K: Saturday, May 6, 8 a.m., in Dillsburg. Remember the life of Rider Williams and benefit the foundation established in his name, which supports mental wellness through education, awareness, and fitness. Look for the race on runsignup.com.

Also: Beat Goes On Adventure Race 2K/5K (Saturday, in Lewisberry); County Crawl 5K (Saturday, in Halifax); Highlander Mudder 2.5 Miler (Saturday, in Langhorne); Let's Play 5K (Saturday, in Newport); Medal Madness Bunny 5K/10K (Saturday, in Manheim); On The Dam Trail 50K (Saturday, in Hooversville); Race Against Racism (Saturday, in Lancaster, York); Jim Thorpe Area Running Festival (Saturday-Sunday, in Jim Thorpe); Broad Street Run 10 Miler (Sunday, in Philadelphia); Panther Prowl 5K for Education (Sunday, in Enola); Great Allegheny Ohiopyle Marathon Race Festival (Saturday, May 6, in Ohiopyle); Hempfield recCenter Youth TRI for FUN (Saturday, May 6, in Landisville); Hills Creek Endurance Challenge 12 Hour (Saturday, May 6, in Wellsboro); Medal Madness Movie 5K/10K (Saturday, May 6, in New Cumberland); Office 5K (Saturday, May 6, in Scranton); Shalom Christian Academy 5K (Saturday, May 6, in Chambersburg); St. Margaret Mary School 5K (Saturday, May 6, in Harrisburg); Turkey Hill Country Classic Half Marathon (Saturday, May 6, in Lancaster); Pittsburgh Marathon Weekend (Saturday-Sunday, May 6-7, in Pittsburgh); Greenwood Furnace Trail Challenge (Sunday, May 7, in Greenwood Furnace State Park); Tri for Life (Sunday, May 7, in Landisville); York Marathon (Sunday, May 7, in York).

