Perhaps I’m naive, but I think that in the grand scheme of things, most of us want to do right and see the world become a better place.

They say that we should "be the change" we so much want to see. But where do you even start? No matter where you turn, there are children battling terminal illness, animals overwhelming shelters, and state parks that badly need to be maintained. There are thousands of causes — everything from saving the whales to rebuilding entire communities — that would greatly benefit from just a little bit of our time and money.

But when you sit back and think about all of the problems that need to solved, and then come to the guilt-stricken realization that you can’t help everyone, it can be suffocating. You still want to help, but once again the question is where do you begin?

A suggestion: Take a look at your local racing calendar.

Almost every weekend, you can find a race within an hour’s drive that benefits a worthy cause. Even as I type, there are races coming up over the next several weeks that have the potential to truly make an impact.

Go Girls Go, a girls empowerment and running initiative, is set to have a race in Chambersburg. The Downtown Mile in Carlisle draws some lighting-fast runners, but more importantly it benefits the Employment Skills Center.

I can rattle off races all day, but the upcoming event I can most personally resonate with is the Hummelstown Hunger Run. There was a brief time in my life decades ago when I was technically “homeless,” but thanks to a tight-knit group of friends and family, I always had a bed or couch to crash on and always had a warm meal to eat. I’d like to think that the Hummelstown Food Pantry operates in a similar manner, working hard to ensure no one in the community has to go hungry.

Of course, almost any race is going to come with a registration fee, and not every budget can afford to go racing all the time, even if it is in the name of saving the world. But what if I told you there was a way you could make an impact with just your steps? Do a search for charitable running apps and get to work. I use an app called "Charity Miles." You select a charity and then just start moving. Your effort is tracked and then rewarded with a donation to the charity you chose.

With all of the time we invest into running, it would have been easy for this sport to become just a fitness or performance-driven obsession. But it has actually become quite the opposite: This year’s Boston Marathon alone is on track to generate more than $40 million for various charities.

Listen, I know life is busy with work, kids, and bills, and that’s usually what stops us from taking that first step. But I’m promising you, once you finally do take that first step, you’ll want to keep moving.

1 step back, 3 steps forward

When Kelly Dworak toes the starting line, there's no doubt about it: The 60-year-old Carlisle runner is in it to win it.

Dworak has had a monster two weeks, picking up two wins while also showcasing her range from the 5K all the way to the marathon.

We'll start in Newport, where Dworak made her presence known at the Let's Play 5K. She crossed the finish line first in 23:47, nearly 40 seconds ahead of the field, which included Carlisle's Michael Varner (27:33), the seventh overall finisher, and Mechanicsburg's Megz Longwell (28:29), who took second in the 30-39 AG.

One week later in Derwood, Md., Dworak was right back to work at the Farm Park Marathon, where she finished as the top female in 4:20:34.

Two of Pennsylvania's biggest running events — the Broad Street Run in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh Marathon Weekend — drew a combined 45,000 runners, including dozens from Cumberland County who turned in eye-popping times.

The 10-mile Broad Street Run was highlighted by incendiary performances from Mechanicsburg's Brad Sweigart (53:53) and Carlisle's Rosie Mascoli (57:24), with Enola's Robert Sisock (1:07:45) and Justin Piazza (1:10:14), as well as Lemoyne's Brett Smith (1:12:51), giving chase.

On the other side of the state, the Pittsburgh Marathon saw Carlisle's Chris Brandt lead all locals with a time of 2:59:08. He was followed by Mount Holly Springs' Thomas Kaden (3:10:26), as well as Mechanicsburg's Arjun Vyas (3:21:20) and Anthony Iannone (3:35:45). As for the Pittsburgh Half, the hilly course was no sweat for Mechanicsburg's Austin Dietrich (1:36:13) and Emily Nelson (1:36:23). Other top runners from the race include Mechanicsburg's Robert Stanley (1:44:41) and Paul Modelewski (1:48:10), and Lemoyne's Shauna DeLong (1:47:00).

While the "big city" races pulled in a fair amount of area runners, other locals stayed closer to home to take on long-distance races in Gettysburg and York. The Gettysburg North-South Marathon featured sub-4 finishes from Carlisle's Braxton Stroup (3:34:14) and Benjamin Briggs (3:38:17), and Shippensburg's Kelly Kramer (3:55:44). Dominick Majorino, of Mechanicsburg, finished the Gettysburg Blue-Gray Half Marathon in 1:42:15, ahead of Shippensburg's Wyatt Craig (1:43:57) and Carlisle's Ben Eppley (1:49:20).

In York, Cumberland County runners had their hands — or shall we say feet — all over the Top 10 in both the York Marathon and Half. Mechanicsburg's David Schofield (2nd in 2:46:38) and Kirk Mummert (4th in 2:52:00), and Camp Hill's David Levy (7th in 2:57:39) threw down some lightning-fast times in the marathon, while Boiling Springs' Ryan Speer (2nd in 1:17:57) and Mechanicsburg's Michael Nemeth (9th in 1:24:19) set the pace for locals in the half.

A number of others were active in races across the region, including Carlisle's Deborah Fisher (4:04:24 at Lincoln Marathon), Boiling Springs' C. Fred Joslyn (3:02:30 at Kentucky Derby Festival Marathon), Mechanicsburg's Evan Callahan (1:39:15 at Frederick Half Marathon), Taylor Spaseff (4:08:01 at Jim Thorpe Marathon), Rebecca Albright (2:13:04 at Seashore Classic Half Marathon), Ryan Hill (22:22 at Pittsburgh 5K), Patrick Nolan (24:31 at Race Against Racism 5K), Shawn Murphy (28:29 at The Beat Goes On Adventure Race 5K), and Cash Whitteker (1:20:14 at Jim Thorpe 7 Miler), New Cumberland's Karl Holl (24:30 at Medal Madness Movie 5K), Camp Hill's Brigid Lowe (1:48:47 at Jim Thorpe Half Marathon), Daniel Bazan (23:23 at Medal Madness Bunny 5K), Valerie Stewart (1:05:33 at New River Gorge Rim to Rim Race 10K), Allison Lawruk (1:39:47 at Binghamton Bridge Run Half Marathon), and Ray Adams (2:05:34 at Greenwood Furnace Trail Challenge Half Marathon), Enola's Jeffrey Harris (20:49 at Twilight 5K), and Shippensburg's Charles Emmons (21:20 at Shalom Christian Academy 5K) and Nicole Albright (4:58:13 at Nutmeg State Marathon).

And finally, a shoutout to Lemoyne's Samantha Carney, who certainly put in a full day's work at the Falling Water 100K in Oak Hill, W.Va. She finished the race as the third female in 16:36:39.

And now, a look ahead

Hummelstown Hunger Run: Saturday, 10 a.m., in Hummelstown. There are 5K and 5-mile options available for this event, whose proceeds benefit the Hummelstown Food Pantry. Register for the race on active.com.

Carlisle Downtown Mile: Thursday, May 18, 6:15 p.m., in Carlisle. Zip through downtown Carlisle in this race, which benefits the Employment Skills Center. Sign up for the race on runsignup.com.

Water Wheel 5K: Saturday, May 20, 9:30 a.m., in Newville. Challenge yourself on the Cumberland Valely Rail Trail in this race, then celebrate with a post-race festival. Learn more on timberhilltiming.com. Camp Hebron 5K Trail Run (Saturday, in Halifax); Dawn to Dusk to Dawn Ultras (Saturday, in Sharon Hill); Friendship Community 5K (Saturday, in Lititz); Glacier Ridge Trail Ultra (Saturday, in Portersville); Go Girls Go 5K (Saturday, in Chambersburg); Gretna Gritty Mud Run (Saturday, in Lebanon); Kat's 5K (Saturday, in Strasburg); Lions Prowl OCR 2 Mile (Saturday, in Lancaster); Medal Madness Movie Half Marathon (Saturday, in York); Mountain Railroad Half Marathon (Saturday, in Everett); Move for Life: Walk Run Plus 5K (Saturday, in Manheim); Randi's Race 5K (Saturday, in Enola); Running Loopy for Lupus 5K (Saturday, in Richfield); Sheep Shuffle 5K (Saturday, in Liverpool); Ghost Creek Half Marathon (Sunday, in Black Lick); Rotary Mother's Day 5K (Sunday, in Elizabethtown); Thirsty Thursday 5K (Thursday, May 18, in Reading); Dirty German Endurance Fest (Saturday, May 20, in Philadelphia); Eagles Autism Challenge 5K (Saturday, May 20, in Philadelphia); Got the Nerve Triathlon (Saturday, May 20, in Mt. Gretna); Joggin' 4 the Noggin 5K (Saturday, May 20, in Newport); Medal Madness Movie 5K/10K (Saturday, May 20, in Akron); Run the Vineyards 5K Waltz (Saturday, May 20, in Manheim); Run to Restoration 5K (Saturday, May 20, in Harrisburg); Womelsdorf Mennonite Youth 5K (Saturday, May 20, in Lebanon); French Creek TriFest (Saturday-Sunday, May 20-21, in Elverson); Tough Mudder Philly (Saturday-Sunday, May 20-21, in Coatesville); Rothrock Challenge 25K (Sunday, May 21, in State College); Swatty 25K (Sunday, May 21, in Pine Grove).

Photos: Carlisle sweeps Mifflin County in Mid-Penn track and field