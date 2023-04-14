Have you ever been angry before?

That was a silly question. Of course you have. As long as there are sports, politics, and money in the world, the human species will always find something to get fired up about.

So the real question here is: How do we handle that anger?

Do we devote an entire afternoon to feuding with a stranger on Facebook? Yell at our kids with such ferocity they’ll be talking about us in therapy 30 years from now? Put the pedal to the metal on the highway?

There is so much negative energy to stave off when anger begins to find its way into that space between your ears. And the decisions we make over that span, for better or worse, can often define who we are as humans.

Dating back to childhood, I’ve found that having a physical outlet has been a consistent way to battle through the waves of rage, both big and small. When I was younger, I’d take all the hurt and embarrassment from being bullied at school, and unleash that anger on the football field against anyone with the guts to stand in front of me.

Of course I'm decades removed from my gridiron glory days, and can't just tackle someone if I’ve had a bad day. But anger is still an issue I deal with, especially last Friday when my kids came to blows with each other at their joint doctor’s appointment, seemingly not hearing a single word coming from my horrified mouth.

I could feel my face burning red and the hair on my arms rising as I tried again and again to corral my kids, being met with failure each time. As we left the office, I disgustedly tore off my face mask and sat in the driver’s seat of the car. My kids slowly shuffled along into the backseat, buckling in without being told because they knew they could be in for one of their longest drives home to date.

I consider unleashing a salvo of unintelligible profanities, but instead keep my lips sealed. When we walk in the door from our dead-silent drive, I’m calm on the outside as I send the children to their rooms.

But I’m shaking and maybe even snarling as I approach my next destination: The treadmill.

I grinded for seven miles, pushing the pace every time I felt ill will in my heart. Before I knew it, there were more important things in the world than being mad… most notably trying to breathe while running hard.

As my body cooled down from my workout, so too did my head. I returned to the house and handled my kids’ indiscretion like an adult should: Firmly, yet under control.

I’m happy to say that after a couple of days, at least, we’ve seen a dramatic turnaround from the kids. And we were able to reach our shared goals without any added trauma. But as we often learn through the news, these stories don’t always have a happy ending. As we move forward in a world where there’s increasingly more to be upset about, it’s important to know that even one angry and ill-timed impulse decision can seriously harm another individual.

We're all taught to confront our problems head on, but sometimes "running away" is the calmest and most reasonable strategy you can have. I'm very thankful I've found my "anti-mad" and I hope you can find yours, too.

1 step back, 3 steps forward

Perhaps the very best advertisement C. Fred Joslyn could ever have for his business -- he co-owns Fleet Feet Mechanicsburg and Harrisburg with his wife, Shelby -- is his very own success on the race paths.

Nothing can sell shoes more quickly than the promise of running faster, right?

Joslyn, 39, of Boiling Springs, possesses a speed that's hard to match, whether you're running a mile or 50 miles. And at the Capital 10-Miler in Harrisburg, Joslyn struck yet again, posting a time of 55:15 to defeat the field by more than three minutes.

Lemoyne's Micah Engle finished as runner-up in 58:31, while Camp Hill's Kevin Sagen captured the Masters division in 1:04:54. Keith Parker (1:07:53) and Matthew Byers (1:08:05), both of Camp Hill, were right behind, while Mechanicsburg's Lindsay Pridgen conquered the 30-34 AG with a time of 1:09:01.

While some runners prefer the flat, even surfaces of the road, others prefer to log their miles on the rugged trails, like dozens from the Sentinel area did at the Buck Ridge Burn races in Gardners.

We'll start with the Buck Ridge Burn Half Marathon, which saw Camp Hill's Craig Scholl blast off for a third-place finish in 1:46:23. Michael Shank finished in 1:57:32, while fellow Mount Holly Springs' runner Deanna Petula was just behind in 2:06:43. Other top runners from the race include Carlisle's Harold Travis (2:01:43), Boiling Springs' Katie Bicksler (2:03:12), Newville's Billy Brinton (2:05:06), and Enola's Jeremy King (2:07:46).

Carlisle's Weston Rudge was the winner of the Buck Ridge Burn 5K in 25:43. Carlisle's Anthony Becker (27:31), Boiling Springs' Conner Crouch (28:38), and Camp Hill's Jonathan Wegman (28:55) were all Top 10 finishers, while Mount Holly Springs' Angelina Henninger was the second female in 30:42.

Staying on the trails for the Dirty Kiln races, Mechanicsburg's Daniel Rider had himself a day in Altoona. Rider finished seventh in the Dirty Kiln Half Marathon in 1:54:09, while the Dirty Kiln 10Kish was highlighted by Carlisle's Jared Shope, who was the 10th-place finisher in 50:35.

In Washington, D.C., the Cherry Blossom 10 Miler drew nearly 17,000 runners, including 1,161 in the 35-39 AG, not one of which was faster than Mechanicsburg's Brian Fuller. A former Cumberland Valley and Penn State standout, Fuller ran away for an AG win in 52:05. He was chased by Camp Hill's Ty Stump (55:38), Carlisle's Andrew Razanuaskas (1:00:21), and Mechanicsburg's Katie Fuller (1:05:49).

A number of other runners were active in races across the region, including Carlisle's Kelly Dworak (39:53 at Martins Mill Covered Bridge 5 Miler), Mark C. Aldrich (21:41 at Conewago Darter 5K), and Anthony Sabatini (22:37 at Cherry Blossom 5K), Camp Hill's Katrina Kinneer (33:55 at Live Bold 4 Miler), Ray Adams (2:59:57 at Eagleton Trail Challenge 25K), and Dave McSherry (59:00 at Medal Madness Bunny 10K), Mechanicsburg's Lisa Thompson (2:12:14 at RunAPalooza Half Marathon), Natalie Kline (28:53 at Butterfly Run 5K), Robin Babb (1:28:34 at Kutztown Fools 10 Miler), Daniel Price (1:33:47 at Eagleton Trail Challenge 10K), Bryce Johnson (25:01 at Medal Madness Bunny 5K), Brad Westhafer (35:19 at Coffee Run 5K), and Molly Jurcik (2:21:45 at April Fools Half Marathon), New Cumberland's Makenzie Smeigh (26:42 at Hot Chocolate 5K) and Donna Vasiloff (58:07 at Sole of the City 10K), Lemoyne's Kris Beckert (21:34 at Medal Madness Bunny 5K), Enola's Sarah Kaltreider (59:13 at Medal Madness Bunny 10K), and Shippensburg's Malachi Dunlap (21:11 at Heralds of Hope 5K).

Finally, a shoutout to Mechanicsburg's Jessica Smith, who ran a 3:44:35 at the Salisbury Marathon to win the 40-44 AG.

And now, a look ahead

Run for the Horses 5K: Saturday, 10 a.m., in Lewisberry. Run through the trails of Gifford Pinchot State Park in this event, which benefits the Central Pennsylvania Horse Rescue. Find the race on runsignup.com.

Logan's Run for Autism 5K: Saturday, April 22, 10 a.m., in Harrisburg. This race, which helps the Autism Society Greater Harrisburg Area, will have its 18th running. Learn more at autismharrisburg.org/logansrun.

Halfity Half Marathon: Sunday, April 23, 8 a.m., in Harrisburg. There are race options for a half, quarter, and eighth marathon in this event, which runs along the Susquehanna River. Find the race on runsignup.com.

Also: April Foolish 10 Hour Endurance Trail Race (Saturday, in Elverson); Boston Trail Half Marathon (Saturday, in Elizabeth Township); Medal Madness Bunny Half Marathon (Saturday, in Harrisburg); New Holland Farmer's 5K (Saturday, in New Holland); RunPA Kids Little TrailBlazers Trail Run 5K (Saturday, in Lancaster); Cancer Crushin' 5K (Sunday, in Jacobus); Paterno Family Beaver Stadium Run 5K (Sunday, in State College); Run to Breathe Half Marathon (Sunday, in Portersville); Tussey Teaser 11 Miler (Sunday, in Petersburg); Valley Forge Revolutionary 5 Mile Run (Sunday, in Valley Forge); Thirsty Thursday 5K (Thursday, April 20, in Reading); Butterfly Trail Run 5K/10K (Saturday, April 22, in Lancaster); Celebrate Trails Day Distance Medley (Saturday, April 22, in Shickshinny); Chip's Champions 5K (Saturday, April 22, in Denver); Hyner View Trail Challenge 50K (Saturday, April 22, in Hyner); Medal Madness Bunny 5K/10K (Saturday, April 22, in Akron); Rock the Nock Half Marathon (Saturday, April 22, in Quakertown); Yuengling Light Lager Jogger 5K (Saturday, April 22, in Pottsville); Philadelphia Trail Marathon (Sunday, April 23, in Philadelphia); St. Luke's Half Marathon (Sunday, April 23, in Allentown).

Photos: Scenes from the Carlisle Family YMCA Turkey Trot Thursday morning