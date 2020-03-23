Following Wolf's mandate, PIAA extends postponements to April 6; winter championships remain 'on hold'

The PIAA is postponing the start of spring sports another two weeks and the remaining winter championships for swimming and basketball remain "on hold."

That's according to a statement from the state's high school sports governing body Monday evening. The PIAA released the statement shortly after Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf issued a "stay at home" directive for seven counties in the commonwealth for the next two weeks as the state continues to battle the spreading coronavirus pandemic. He also extended a previous mandate that closed K-12 schools for two weeks to April 6.

The PIAA's statement said: "no date has been determined to re-start any sports activities at this time. PIAA will continue to receive information from the Governor's office, the Department of Health and the Department of Education to provide updated information.

Unlike several other states governing bodies, the PIAA is still refraining from outright cancelling the rest of the winter championships as of now. The Class 2A swimming championships scheduled for March 13-14 were postponed the day before, and the basketball championships were postponed after nearly every team completed the second round.