Field Hockey: Cumberland Valley grad Emma Way selected to USA Field Hockey's National Development Team

Michigan senior, and former Cumberland Valley field hockey player, Emma Way was selected to USA Field Hockey's National Development Team.

The team is scheduled for two training camps in the coming months: one from Feb. 28 to March 2 in Berkeley, CA, and second from March 27-29 in Chapel Hill and Durham, N.C. The team will then tour Scotland from April 16 to 22.

Way played 21 games last season with the Wolverines and scored 43 points (19 goals and five assists). Michigan went 13-7 last season, and fell to Penn State in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals and fell to Louisville in the NCAA Tournament opener.

