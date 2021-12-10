 Skip to main content
Field Hockey

Field Hockey: Boiling Springs grad Jennifer Bandura named to 2022 U.S. O-50 Women's Masters Cup Indoor Team

Jen Bandura

Jen Bandura, middle, participates in the Field Hockey Master's tournament at Yale in 2019. 

 Courtesy of David Bandura

Boiling Springs graduate and resident Jennifer Bandura was named to the 2022 USA Field Hockey O-50 Women's Masters Cup Indoor Team Friday. 

Bandura will join a roster of 11 women in the 2022 World Masters Hockey Masters Indoor World Cup that's scheduled to be held from Feb. 15-20 of the new year at the Virginia Beach Sports Center in Virginia Beach, Virginia. USA Field Hockey announced its rosters in a Friday press release for all four of its Master Cup teams (O-40, 45, 50 and 55). 

Bandura earned a spot on the 2020 O-45 U.S. World Masters Cup team. The 2020 and 2021 World Cup never took place due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

