Field Hockey: Boiling Springs grad Jennifer Bandura named to 2022 U.S. O-50 Women's Masters Cup Indoor Team

Boiling Springs graduate and resident Jennifer Bandura was named to the 2022 USA Field Hockey O-50 Women's Masters Cup Indoor Team Friday.
Bandura will join a roster of 11 women in the 2022 World Masters Hockey Masters Indoor World Cup that's scheduled to be held from Feb. 15-20 of the new year at the Virginia Beach Sports Center in Virginia Beach, Virginia. USA Field Hockey announced its rosters in a Friday press release for all four of its Master Cup teams (O-40, 45, 50 and 55).
Bandura earned a spot on the 2020 O-45 U.S. World Masters Cup team. The 2020 and 2021 World Cup never took place due to the coronavirus pandemic.