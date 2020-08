European Soccer: Hershey's Christian Pulisic 1st U.S. man to score in FA Cup final; leaves with leg injury

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LONDON — Christian Pulisic became the first American man to score in an FA Cup final before being forced off with an apparent hamstring injury at the start of the second half.

The 21-year-old winger gave Chelsea a 1-0 lead over Arsenal in the fifth minute at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, slotting in from close range after being set up by Olivier Giroud's flick. Arsenal went on to win 2-1.

Pulisic's 11th goal in all competitions in his first season at Chelsea was canceled out by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from the penalty spot for 1-1. He followed that up with his second goal in the 67th minute.

But Pulisic only lasted a minute of the second half. He pulled up shouting in agony in the penalty area and managed a shot before going down clutching his right knee. He had to be helped off the pitch, with support either side while he grimaced.

The injury could place into doubt Pulisic's hopes of playing next Saturday in the Champions League round of 16 as Chelsea seeks to overturn a 3-0 deficit against Bayern Munich.

The 139th FA Cup final is the first to be played in front of no fans due to coronavirus pandemic restrictions.