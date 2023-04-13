Frankie Tostada blasted a two-run home run in the first inning and starting pitcher Jackson Rutledge spun a strong five innings, guiding the Harrisburg Senators to a 4-3 victory over the Richmond Flying Squirrels Thursday afternoon at FNB Field.

Tostada’s two-run shot was in his first at-bat as a Senator and gave Harrisburg (3-3) a lead it wouldn’t relinquish. Richmond (4-2) had scored a run in the top half of the first before Tostada’s blast.

After surrendering the opening-inning run, Rutledge settled in for the Senators, scattering four hits on two runs in his five innings of work. The former first-round draft pick struck out four batters and issued three walks in the winning effort.

Reid Schaller, Evan Lee and Joel Peguero combined for the final four innings, with Peguero earning the save. Schaller was tagged for a run in 1 2/3 innings.

Leonel Valera also doubled home a run for Harrisburg, his first of the season.

The Sens and Squirrels return to City Island Friday for game 4 of the six-game series. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.