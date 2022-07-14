Eastern League: Senators drop third straight in loss to Hartford

Justin Connell launched his 11th home run of the season but the Harrisburg Senators were unable to clutch their early lead and fell to the Hartford Yard Goats 9-4 Thursday at Dunkin’ Donuts Park.

Connell set the tone early with the two-run homer in the first inning, but the Yard Goats pounced on starting pitcher Tim Cate for six runs over the first three innings to pull away. Cate was making his first start with the Senators Thursday. In the outing, he allowed nine hits on six runs, walked one and saddled the loss.

Aside from Connell’s round-tripper, four other Senators recorded two hits apiece, including Jack Dunn, John Nogowski, Wilson Garcia and Andrew Young. Young and Alfredo Rodriguez drove in the Sens two other runs in the fourth and sixth innings.

The loss extended Harrisburg’s losing skid to three games. The teams return to action Friday for Game 4 of the six-game series. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m.