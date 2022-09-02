 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Eastern League

Eastern League: Richmond edges Harrisburg 4-2

A first-inning three-run surge lifted the Richmond Flying Squirrels to a 4-2 win Friday night over the Harrisburg Senators at The Diamond in Richmond, Virginia.  

The hosts pounced on Sens starting pitcher Ronald Herrera for a double and a single to drive in the three runs. Richmond added an insurance tally in the sixth inning to ultimately clinch the win.

Herrera spun 5 2/3 innings of work for Harrisburg, scattering seven hits on four runs while walking three and striking out five. Relievers Garvin Alston and Zach Brzyky combined for a scoreless 2 1/3 frames following Herrera’s exit.

At the plate, Wilson Garcia extended his hitting streak to 13 games by blasting a two-run home run in the top of the sixth inning. Trey Harris also recorded a multi-hit night, and Darren Baker, Robert Hassell III and Jack Dunn each notched a knock. The Sens went 0 for 5 with runners in scoring position.

The loss was Harrisburg’s second straight. Richmond and Harrisburg reconvene Saturday for Game 5 of the six-game series with a start time scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

