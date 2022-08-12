Eastern League: Reading edges Harrisburg in extras, 2-1

An RBI single from Herbert Iser helped the Reading Fightin Phils edge the Harrisburg Senators 2-1 in extra innings Friday night at FNB Field.

Iser accounted for all of Reading’s run production Friday, not only hitting the go-ahead single in the top of the 10th inning but by also blasting a solo home run to right field in the fifth. It was Iser’s first with the Fightins.

Cole Irvin pieced together a spectacular start for Harrisburg, going six innings, allowing three hits on one run and striking out four. Steven Fuentes and Zach Brzykcy combined for three no-hit innings in relief after Irvin’s exit. Reid Schaller permitted the go-ahead run in the tenth and saddled the loss.

While the Harrisburg pitching staff did their part, the Senators struggled at the plate, charting just five hits. Daniel Johnson nailed his second home run of the season in the bottom of the eighth to tie the game at 1-1. Israel Pineda also recorded a multi-hit game.

Friday’s loss was the Sens’ second in as many days and they’ve dropped 10 of their last 12. Reading and Harrisburg square off again Saturday at 6 p.m. for Game 5 of the six-game series.