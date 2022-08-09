Eastern League: Reading blasts Harrisburg for 13-2 win

The Reading Fightin’ Phils struck for nine runs in the ninth inning and opened the floodgates to a 13-2 win over the Harrisburg Senators Tuesday night at FNB Field. The loss was Harrisburg’s seventh straight.

Reading had previously posted two runs apiece in the second and fourth innings to jump out to an early advantage. Among the 13 runs, the Fightins’ sprinkled 13 hits across the board, including four home runs.

Ronald Herrera went six innings in the start for the Senators, scattering five hits on four runs while walking two and striking out seven. He took the loss. After Herrera’s departure, Harrisburg emptied the bullpen, needing four relievers to finish Tuesday’s affair. Francys Peguero and Danny Dopico were tagged for four runs each while Malvin Pena shoved a hitless 2/3 of an inning to close out the runaway ninth.

At the plate, the Sens managed nine hits but struggled with runners in scoring position (1 for 14). Rudy Martin had a strong night from his leadoff spot, where he batted 3 for 5. Daniel Johnson, who was making his first return to the Harrisburg lineup since 2018, went 2 for 2. Justin Connell also had a triple.

The Keystone State foes return to FNB Field Wednesday for Game 2 of the six-game series. First pitch is slated for 6:30 p.m.