Eastern League: Pineda's grand slam lifts Harrisburg to 5-2 win over Akron

Behind Israel Pineda’s seventh-inning grand slam, the Harrisburg Senators rallied to defeat the Akron RubberDucks 5-2 on the road Wednesday night at Canal Park in Akron, Ohio.

Along with Pineda’s go-ahead grand slam, starting pitcher Alex Troop spun a strong 6 2/3 innings. Troop allowed just six hits on two runs, walked three and struck out four. Reid Schaller and Zach Brzycky combined to close the door on the Ducks across the final 2 1/3 innings. Brzycky pitched a perfect ninth to collect his sixth save.

Providing the offense alongside Pineda was Jack Dunn, who went 2 for 3 as the only Senator to record two hits on the night. Harrisburg scored its fifth and final run on a Gilbert Lara double play, also in the seventh inning. The Senators recorded six hits Wednesday but were set down in order in six of the nine innings.

Pineda’s grand slam was the Senators sixth of the season and the second in as many days.

Chris Roller drove in both of Akron’s runs in the fourth inning.

Wednesday’s win evens the series with Akron, which won 8-7 Tuesday. The teams return to Canal Park Thursday for Game 3 of the six-game set. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.