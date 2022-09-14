Eastern League: New Hampshire rallies for 6-4 win against Harrisburg

The Harrisburg Senators held a two-run lead through three innings but the New Hampshire Fisher Cats turn the tide and scored runs in the fourth, fifth and seventh innings to ignite a 6-4 win Wednesday at Delta Dental Stadium.

Seth Romero pitched four innings in the start for the Senators. He scattered four hits on two runs, walked two and struck out eight. After Romero’s exit, Harrisburg handed the ball over to three relievers — Carson Teel, Andrew Lee and Malvin Pena — that combined to allow the four remaining runs. Teel and Lee permitted two runs apiece while Pena hurled a scoreless eighth inning.

Teel was charged with the loss.

In the batter’s box, Wilson Garcia lasered a two-run home run in a 2 for 4 night that also included an RBI double. Robert Hassell III was responsible for the other RBI, a third-inning single. Harrisburg knocked seven hits Wednesday compared to New Hampshire’s eight.

The Senators aim to get back in the win column Thursday when the teams square off in Game 3 of the six-game set. First pitch from Delta Dental is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.