Eastern League

Eastern League: New Hampshire pulls away in fourth inning, tops Harrisburg 7-2

Harrisburg Senators logo 2022

The Harrisburg Senators pushed across two runs in the top of ninth inning but fell to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats 7-2 in a rain-shortened game Tuesday night at Delta Dental Stadium.

The Fisher Cats pulled away in the fourth inning, scoring five runs and adding another pair in the fifth. Senators starting pitcher Alex Troop cruised through the first three frames before the pivotal fourth. Troop finished with five innings of work, allowing six hits on seven runs, walking two and striking out seven. He served up home runs to Robert Robertis and Orelvis Martinez and saddled the loss.

Harrisburg’s lone offensive production came from the bat of Wilson Garcia, who launched a two-run home run in the top of the ninth. The Sens had two runners on with two out when the game was called. Harrisburg mustered all of four hits Tuesday.

Harrisburg and New Hampshire return to Delta Dental Stadium Wednesday for Game 2 of the six-game season-finale series. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m.

