Eastern League: Harrisburg tops Reading 7-6 in extras

Battling back down three runs, Trey Harris delivered a walk-off two-RBI double, and the Harrisburg Senators defeated the Reading Fightin Phils 7-6 in extra innings Sunday at FNB Field.

Reading held a 3-0 lead through five innings before the Sens posted runs in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings to tie the game. The Fightins fought back in the top of the 10th with three runs before Harrisburg countered with four of its own to secure the victory.

Harris’ walk-off was part of a 3 for 5 day for the Harrisburg outfielder that included two doubles and three RBIs. Daniel Johnson, Jackson Cluff and Rudy Martin drove in a run apiece. Darren Baker paced the Sens with two runs scored.

Like much of the teams’ six-game series, Sunday’s affair was another pitching duel through the first nine innings of play. Ronald Herrera pitched a strong six innings in the start for Harrisburg, scattering six hits on three runs, walking two and striking out three. Harrisburg emptied its bullpen after Herrera’s exit, with Carson Teel allowing the three runs (one earned) to cross home in the 10th. Between Herrera’s exit and Teel’s appearance, four Senators combined to throw four no-hit frames.

Reading received three RBIs from Wendell Rijo and two from Jonathan Guzman in the loss.

Sunday’s triumph was Harrisburg’s second straight. Following a day off Monday, the Senators travel to face Altoona Tuesday for the start of a six-game series.