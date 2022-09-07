Eastern League: Harrisburg tops Akron 6-5 in extras

Extra innings were needed, but the Harrisburg Senators secured a 6-5 win over the Akron RubberDucks Wednesday night at FNB Field.

Darren Baker was responsible for the walk-off in the 10th inning, punching a two-RBI double into center to score Drew Millas and Jackson Cluff. Akron had added a run in the top of the 10th on an Angel Martinez RBI single. Harrisburg also posted runs in the second, third and seventh innings to claim victory.

While the Harrisburg bats did their job, the Senators received a solid start from Alex Troop. Troop spun 5 2/3 innings, scattering four hits on two runs while walking four and striking out two. Relievers Andrew Lee and Jose Ferrer allowed a run apiece in the sixth and seventh frames before Zach Brzykcy slammed the door on the final two innings and permitted one unearned run.

Among Harrisburg’s six runs and nine hits at the dish, Baker led the charge with a 2 for 6 night with two RBIs followed by a 2 for 5 line from Trey Harris and a 2 for 4 clip from Cluff. Wilson Garcia also extended his hitting streak to 17 games with a single.

The Sens and Ducks are back in action Thursday at FNB Field for Game 3 of the six-game series. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m.