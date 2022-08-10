Eastern League: Harrisburg snaps 7-game losing skid

A three-run home run from Omar Meregildo helped the Harrisburg Senators snap their seven-game losing skid Wednesday night in an 8-2 win against the Reading Fightin’ Phils at FNB Field.

Meregildo’s round-tripper was the exclamation point to a five-run seventh inning that separated the hosts from Reading. On the night, Harrisburg scattered 12 hits and scored additional runs in the first and fifth frames. Five Senators cranked out two hits, including Daniel Johnson, who blasted a first-inning solo home run.

Meregildo, Darren Baker, Israel Pineda and Trey Harris accounted for the other multi-hit performances.

Harrisburg was just as dominant on the mound as starting pitcher Luis Reyes fired seven strong innings in the win. Reyes parlayed five hits in the shutout start, walked two and struck out seven. Reliever Zach Brzykcy spun the final two frames, allowing three hits on two runs while fanning a pair.

Back in the win column, Harrisburg hosts Reading for Game 3 of the six-game set Thursday at noon. The Upper Allen Mechanicsburg 8U baseball team will be honored prior to first pitch for its Cal Ripken Northwest state championship win in July.