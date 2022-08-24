Eastern League: Harrisburg snaps 5-game losing streak in 9-5 win over Erie

The Harrisburg Senators posted seven runs in the fourth inning to punctuate a 9-5 win over the Erie SeaWolves Wednesday night at FNB Field, snapping their five-game losing streak.

The seven-run fourth inning was polished off by Wilson Garcia’s three-run home run. Andrew Young had previously belted a two-run round-tripper in the second inning to kickstart the Harrisburg offense. The Senators cranked out 10 hits Wednesday and went 4 for 8 with runners in scoring position.

While the Senator bats held up their end of the bargain, Harrisburg’s pitching remained composed. Starting pitcher Tim Cate, who earned his first win of the season, allowed four runs on five hits but struck out seven. He worked six innings on the bump.

Following Cate’s exit, Francys Peguero and Reid Schaller combined for the final three frames. The relievers permitted one hit and struck out a pair. Schaller was beaten for a solo home run in the top of the ninth.

Back on the winning rails, Harrisburg looks to claim the series advantage Thursday when the teams return to FNB Field for Game 3 of the six-game series. First pitch from City Island is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.