Eastern League: Harrisburg Senators suffer shutout loss to Erie

The Harrisburg Senators suffered their fifth shutout loss of the season, and their second in the month of July, with a 7-0 setback to the Erie SeaWolves Wednesday at FNB Field.

Andrew Navigato, Eric De La Rosa and Gage Workman drove in two runs each for the SeaWolves (44-32), who took a lead when Navigato homered in the top of the second inning.

Five Erie pitchers held the Senators (32-45) to three hits, all of them doubles. Jake Alu accounted for two of them.

Brendan White picked up the win for Erie, pitching two innings in relief of starter Wilmer Flores, who allowed one hit through the first four innings. Harrisburg starter Josh Rogers took the loss, allowing six runs – all of them earned – on eight hits through four innings. Steven Fuentes also allowed a run in three innings before a pair of shutout innings from Reid Schaller and Malvin Pena.

The teams are scheduled to resume their five-game series Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in Harrisburg.