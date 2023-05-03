Despite a one-hour delay due to rain, the Harrisburg Senators made quick work of the New Hampshire Fisher Cats Wednesday in a 4-0 victory at Delta Dental Stadium.

The Senators parlayed a hit, three walks, a wild pitch and a sacrifice fly into three runs in the top of the second inning to get the offense rolling. Meanwhile, starting pitcher Jackson Rutledge hurled six shutout innings.

Rutledge, a former first-round pick for the Washington Nationals, scattered four hits across the six frames, walked two and struck out seven. Recently reinstated from the injured list, Robert Hassell III knocked in two Harrisburg runs in a 2 for 4 afternoon. Leonel Valera added another RBI.

Harrisburg’s Carlos Romero and Amos Willingham secured the shutout with a combined three scoreless innings after Rutledge’s exit. Neither pitcher allowed a hit.

The Senators and Fisher Cats resume play Thursday at 4:05 p.m. for the second and third games of the series. Tuesday’s opener had been postponed to Wednesday due to weather.