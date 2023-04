The Harrisburg Senators 2023 season opener Thursday at the Somerset Patriots has been postponed.

Officials postponed the game due to impending inclement weather. The contest will be made up as part of a Saturday doubleheader, starting at 4 p.m.

Harrisburg and Somerset will now open their season at 6:35 p.m. Friday. The Senators have their home opener Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. against the Richmond Flying Squirrels.