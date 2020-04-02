Eastern League: Harrisburg Senators offer vouchers, 'Senators Dollars' to donate to healthcare workers

The Harrisburg Senators are doing their part to lift the spirits of healthcare workers who are combatting the coronavirus pandemic.
Through April, all undated single-game vouchers purchased will be matched by a Senators sponsorship partner to provide a box seat voucher donation to a healthcare worker.
Fans can also support healthcare workers through the sale of undated "Senators Dollars." For every $10 in Senators Dollars sold, the Senators' local partners will donate one undated box seat voucher to a local healthcare worker.
Senators Dollars can be used at the box office to purchase tickets, team merchandise and concessions at FNB Field. Fans who spend at least $50 will have their name added to the "Sens Fans Care" banner, and $100 or more also includes the chance to throw out a first pitch during a game in 2020.
"For a limited time only we are selling undated 2020 single game vouchers," a statement said on the Senators website. "All vouchers purchased will be good for ANY 2020 Senators game. We're excited to also announce a 1:1 match for all vouchers purchased. For every voucher purchased between now & April 30 a local partner of ours will match your purchase with a box seat voucher donation to a local healthcare worker that they can use at their leisure any time during the 2020 season."
Everyone who purchases a voucher in April will have their name included on a "Sens Fans Care" banner that will hang in FNB Field throughout the 2020 season.
The postponement of the 2020 minor league season came March 12. Opening day for the Senators was scheduled for April 9, but all minor league and MLB games are postponed until at least May.
