Eastern League: Harrisburg Senators offer vouchers, 'Senators Dollars' to donate to healthcare workers

The Harrisburg Senators are doing their part to lift the spirits of healthcare workers who are combatting the coronavirus pandemic.

Through April, all undated single-game vouchers purchased will be matched by a Senators sponsorship partner to provide a box seat voucher donation to a healthcare worker.

Fans can also support healthcare workers through the sale of undated "Senators Dollars." For every $10 in Senators Dollars sold, the Senators' local partners will donate one undated box seat voucher to a local healthcare worker.

Senators Dollars can be used at the box office to purchase tickets, team merchandise and concessions at FNB Field. Fans who spend at least $50 will have their name added to the "Sens Fans Care" banner, and $100 or more also includes the chance to throw out a first pitch during a game in 2020.