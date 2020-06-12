Eastern League: Harrisburg Senators donating $5,000 to COVID-19 relief

The Harrisburg Senators announced in a press release Friday that a total of $5,000 is to be donated to local nonprofits to aid in COVID-19 relief.
The money was raised over the past two months via sales of t-shirts, a raffle for autographed memorabilia and sold undated ticket vouchers.
“We recognize the enormous strain that the COVID-19 pandemic poses to our community and know that every little bit helps,” Senators President Kevin Kulp said. “Thank you to our fans for bidding on the memorabilia that allowed us to make this donation to help a few of our very important local organizations that are especially challenged during this time.”
The 2020 Eastern League remains on indefinite hold for now.
