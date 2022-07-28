Eastern League: Harrisburg launches 3 home runs in 6-4 win over Akron

The Harrisburg Senators pounced for three runs in the first inning and added a pair of insurance runs in the seventh and eighth inning to secure a 6-4 win over the Akron RubberDucks Thursday at Canal Park in Akron, Ohio.

The three runs in the first inning came off a three-run home run from John Nogowski with no outs. It was his fourth round-tripper of the season. Additional RBIs were driven in by Darren Baker and Andrew Young on solo home runs. Baker’s home run was his first in a Harrisburg uniform.

On the mound, Ronald Herrera went five innings for the start, allowing four runs (three earned) on four hits, walking two and striking out five. He permitted a solo home run to Jhonkensky Noel.

After Herrera’s exit, three relievers combined to throw four scoreless frames, including Steven Fuentes, Francys Peguero and Zach Brzycky. Brzycky notched his seventh save of the season, his second in as many days. The three pitchers surrendered just one combined hit across the four innings.

Thursday’s win was the Senators second straight. The two clubs return to Canal Park Friday for Game 4 of the six-game series. First pitch Friday is slated for 7:05 p.m.