Eastern League: Harrisburg jumps on Altoona for 7-5 win

The Harrisburg Senators jumped to a two-run advantage through four innings and never relinquished the lead en route to a 7-5 win against the Altoona Curve Friday night at FNB Field in Harrisburg.

Home runs from Omar Meregildo and Wilson Garcia highlighted the Senators’ win. Meregildo’s solo round-tripper in the second inning was his first in a Harrisburg uniform and his first Harrisburg at-bat. Garcia’s fifth-inning shot was his 15th of the season.

Along with the pair of home runs, John Nogowski and Andrew Young added to the Senators’ cause with an RBI apiece. Meregildo and Garcia each drove in two runs. Harrisburg (36-52) cranked out 11 hits in total.

On the mound, Ronald Herrera went a strong six innings, scattering four hits to two runs while striking out six. He earned the win. Andrew Lee relieved Herrera in the seventh and allowed three runs to cross in 1 2/3 innings of work. Zach Brzykcy spun the final 1 1/3 frames and collected his fifth save of the year.

The offensive production from Altoona (45-43) included home runs from Aaron Shackelford and Andres Alvarez.

Harrisburg and Altoona return to FNB Field Saturday for Game 2 of the three-game series. First pitch is slated for 6 p.m.