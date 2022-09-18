Eastern League: Harrisburg falls to New Hampshire in season finale, 1-0

Luis Reyes pitched seven spectacular innings but the New Hampshire Cats eked out a 1-0 victory over the Harrisburg Senators in Sunday’s regular-season finale at Delta Dental Stadium.
Reyes was brilliant across his seven innings of work, allowing two hits on one run while walking four and striking out four. The run came on two hits in the seventh inning when Phil Clarke’s RBI single to right scored Will Robertson. Jose Ferrer closed out the eighth for the Sens, permitting one hit in the scoreless frame.
Despite Reyes’ valiant effort, Harrisburg failed to post a run across its seven hits. Wilson Garcia and Drew Millas each stroked 2 for 4 days at the plate while Jackson Cluff, Cole Dailly and Gilbert Lara each recorded one knock. The Senators were 0 for 3 with runners in scoring position.
Harrisburg finished its 2022 season at 52-85.