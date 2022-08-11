Eastern League: Harrisburg drops 3-1 decision to Reading

Carlos De La Cruz’s sixth-inning two-run home run was the deciding factor in a 3-1 win for the Reading Fightin’ Phils Thursday afternoon at FNB Field against the Harrisburg Senators.

Through five frames, Reading clung to a 1-0 lead before De La Cruz launched the two-run shot into the Ollie’s Cheap Seats in left. It was his first Double-A home run.

With the offensive production minimized, it was battle on the bump. Harrisburg starting pitcher Tim Cate threw a sharp six innings in the loss, scattering six hits on three runs while walking two and striking out five. Edgar Garcia and Carson Teel combined for the final three innings of shutout ball.

At the plate, Gilbert Lara drove in Harrisburg’s lone run in the bottom of the ninth on a single. The Sens managed eight hits Thursday but left a combined 21 runners stranded. Jack Dunn and Brady Lindsly both had 2 for 4 days at the dish to pace Harrisburg.

After snapping their seven-game losing streak Wednesday, the Senators have dropped nine of their last 11.

Harrisburg looks to get back on track Friday in Game 4 of the six-game series. First pitch Friday is scheduled for 7 p.m.