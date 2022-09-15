 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Eastern League

Eastern League: Harrisburg blasts New Hampshire for 11-0 win

Harrisburg Senators logo 2022

Eight of nine batters recorded a hit Thursday, as the Harrisburg Senators blasted the New Hampshire Fisher Cats 11-0 at Delta Dental Stadium.

The Senators posted eight runs across innings five through seven. They opened the game with a run in the top of the second and secured some insurance with another pair of tallies in the ninth.

Robert Hassell III paced Harrisburg with three RBIs on a 2 for 5 night while Wilson Garcia and Cole Daily drove in two runs each. Jackson Cluff and Drew Millas also scratched home a run. The Senators cranked out 12 hits.

While the bats stayed hot, the Senators pitching staff reciprocated with a combined four-hit shutout. Ronald Herrera went a strong six innings for the win, scattering three hits, walking two and striking out six. Ike Schlabach, Reid Schaller and Zach Brzycky combined to allow one hit across the final three frames.

Back on track, the Senators look to continue their success Friday in Game 4 of the six-game series. First pitch from Delta Dental is slated for 6:35 p.m.

