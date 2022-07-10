Eastern League: Grand slams pace Senators to a pair of weekend wins over Erie

The Harrisburg Senators shook off a five-game losing streak with a pair of weekend victories over the visiting Erie SeaWolves, 5-2 Saturday and 6-5 Sunday at FNB Field.

A John Nogowski grand slam in the seventh inning, followed by a game-tying Justin Connell sacrifice fly and a Wilson Garcia game-winning single in the ninth capped a come-from-behind win in the series finale for the Senators (34-47), who rallied from a 5-0 deficit Sunday afternoon.

The SeaWolves (46-34) had built a lead early, scoring four runs in the first inning against Harrisburg starter Austin Bergner and tacking on another run in the sixth.

Jack Dunn led off the ninth inning with a single for Harrisburg and scored the game-tying run on Connell’s sacrifice fly against Erie’s Gerson Moreno, who absorbed the blown save and the loss.

Over the final four innings, the Harrisburg bullpen allowed one run, one hit and one walk. Andrew Lee picked up the win after pitching a perfect top of the ninth.

Harrisburg also surrendered a run in the first inning of Saturday’s game but erased the lead with a Gilbert Lara solo home run in the fourth inning and took the a lead of its own on a Wilson Garcia grand slam in the eighth.

After a day off Monday, Harrisburg is scheduled to open a six-game series at Hartford Tuesday at 7:05 p.m.