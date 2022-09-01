Eastern League: Garcia extends hit streak to 12 games in Senators 8-4 loss to Richmond

Wilson Garcia extended his hitting streak to 12 games but the Harrisburg Senators fell to the Richmond Squirrels 8-4 Thursday night on the road.

Harrisburg and Richmond were tied through six before the Flying Squirrels opened the floodgates to a four-run seventh inning that secured them the win.

Alex Troop got the start for the Sens and went five innings where he allowed four runs on five hits but struck out 10 batters. Francys Peguero, who saddled the loss, surrendered the remaining four runs (three earned) in the seventh.

Despite the loss, the Harrisburg bats had a solid evening with nine hits. Trey Harris belted his second home run as a Senator in the second inning. Harris was responsible for two RBIs while Darren Baker and Yasel Antuna each drove in a run.

Harrisburg looks to get back on track Friday in Game 4 of the six-game series. First pitch from Richmond is set for 6:35 p.m.