 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eastern League

Eastern League: Garcia extends hit streak to 12 games in Senators 8-4 loss to Richmond

  • 0
Harrisburg Senators logo 2022

Wilson Garcia extended his hitting streak to 12 games but the Harrisburg Senators fell to the Richmond Squirrels 8-4 Thursday night on the road.

Harrisburg and Richmond were tied through six before the Flying Squirrels opened the floodgates to a four-run seventh inning that secured them the win.

Alex Troop got the start for the Sens and went five innings where he allowed four runs on five hits but struck out 10 batters. Francys Peguero, who saddled the loss, surrendered the remaining four runs (three earned) in the seventh.

Despite the loss, the Harrisburg bats had a solid evening with nine hits. Trey Harris belted his second home run as a Senator in the second inning. Harris was responsible for two RBIs while Darren Baker and Yasel Antuna each drove in a run.

Harrisburg looks to get back on track Friday in Game 4 of the six-game series. First pitch from Richmond is set for 6:35 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Serena Williams once again sports clothes with a message at the US Open

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News