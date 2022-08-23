Eastern League: Erie strikes for 9-1 win over Harrisburg

The Erie SeaWolves pounced for five runs across the first four innings and padded their lead late to secure an opening-series 9-1 win over the Harrisburg Senators Tuesday at FNB Field.

Erie struck for three home runs Tuesday, including a three-run long ball off the bat of Gage Workman in the top of the fourth inning. In addition to the trio of home runs, the SeaWolves scored eight of their nine runs with two outs in an inning.

Luis Reyes started for the Senators and worked six innings. The hard-throwing right-hander scattered six hits on seven runs (four earned), walked two and struck out eight. Harrisburg turned to three relievers following Reyes’ exit. Steven Fuentes and Zach Brzykcy each allowed a run in an inning of work while Andrew Lee threw a scoreless eighth.

Harrisburg’s lone tally came off Israel Pineda’s second-inning solo round-tripper, his sixth in a Sens uniform. The home run accounted for one of Harrisburg’s four hits on the night.

Harrisburg and Erie clash again Wednesday night for Game 2 of the six-game series. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.