Eastern League: Bowie's 11 hits lead to 6-4 win over Harrisburg

The Bowie Baysox posted two runs each in the first, fourth and seventh innings and fended off a three-inning Harrisburg surge to top the Senators 6-4 Wednesday night at FNB Field.

The six runs from the Baysox (47-50) came off 11 hits, including two doubles and a triple. Joseph Ortiz led the charge with a 2-for-5 night, including one double and three RBIs. Behind him, J.D. Mundy batted a 1-for-4 clip and drove in two runs. The final run came on a first-inning double play.

Ronald Herrera started for the Senators (40-58) and worked six innings, allowing four runs on eight hits while striking out five. Francys Pegeuro relieved Herrera and allowed the two additional runs in the seventh off a pair of hits and saddled the loss. Malvin Pena and Edgar Garcia combined to throw scoreless eighth and ninth frames.

At the plate, the Senators racked up nine hits. Four Senators plated a run, including Jack Dunn, Darren Baker, Trey Harris and Jackson Cluff. All four runs spanned innings two through four.

Wednesday’s loss put Harrisburg down 2-0 in the homestand. Game 3 of the six-game series takes place Thursday with a 6:30 p.m. start time.