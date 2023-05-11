Three Bowie Baysox players tallied two RBIs and a three-run first inning from the visitors set the tone for an 11-2 victory over the Harrisburg Senators Thursday afternoon at FNB Field.

Coby Mayo, Cesar Prieto and Zach Watson were the three players to drive in two runs each, and Mayo and Prieto each homered off of Harrisburg starting pitcher Alex Troop. Heston Kjerstad also led off the game with a big fly for the Baysox.

Bowie scored its runs in bunches Thursday, pairing the three-run first with a three-run fifth and two runs each in the third and sixth frames. The 11th run came in the fourth inning.

Harrisburg bled through four arms as Troop exited after three innings, surrendering five runs on five hits while striking out three and saddling the loss. Malvin Pena then gave up four runs in 1 2/3 innings of relief, and Odalvi Javier was tagged for another pair in 2 1/3 innings of work. Evan Lee pitched scoreless eighth and ninth innings for the Sens.

With the bats, Harrisburg’s Trey Harris and Leonel Valera each knocked two hits and drove in a run in the sixth inning. Jose Sanchez also recorded two hits, including a double.

Cade Povich spun five scoreless innings for Bowie, scattering three hits and whiffing 10. Major league rehabber and Baltimore Orioles reliever Mychal Givens lasted one-third of an inning, permitting two runs (one earned) on a walk and a hit.

The Senators and Baysox match up again Friday for the fourth game of a six-game series. First pitch from FNB is scheduled for 7 p.m.