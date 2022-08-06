Eastern League: Bowie blanks Harrisburg 8-0

The Bowie Baysox jumped out to a four-run lead and tacked on three more runs in the fifth inning and another in the eighth to claim an 8-0 win over the Harrisburg Senators Saturday night at FNB Field.

The Baysox pumped out just seven hits but used seven walks to their advantage. Baltimore Orioles 2021 first-round draft pick Colton Cowser headlined the shutout victory with a 3 for 5 night at the plate, including three RBIs and a run scored. J.D. Mundy also launched a three-run home run.

Tim Cate started for the Senators and pitched five innings where he scattered five hits on seven runs (six earned) and struck out two. All seven runs against Cate came with two outs. Danny Dopico and Malvin Pena combined for the final four frames and allowed just two hits.

Hitting wise, Harrisburg nearly matched Bowie’s hit total with five knocks but failed to scratch home a run. Jack Dunn and Andrew Young paced the Sens with two hits apiece. Bowie starting pitcher Justin Armbruester kept Harrisburg at bay in his five innings of work, permitting three hits and fanning six.

Bowie’s win Saturday was its fifth straight against Harrisburg. The teams wrap up their six-game series Sunday, with first pitch slated for 1 p.m.