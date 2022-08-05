Eastern League: BaySox edge Senators with 2 runs in the eighth inning

Two runs in the eighth inning propelled the Bowie BaySox to a 5-4 win over the Harrisburg Senators Friday night at FNB Field in Harrisburg.

The Baysox (49-50) broke a 3-3 tie when Cesar Prieto reached on an error, allowing Joseph Ortiz to score the go-ahead run. John Rhodes added an insurance run with an RBI single that plated Prieto.

Harrisburg (40-60) got one run back in the ninth on an Omar Meregildo home run. Harrisburg’s Wilson Garcia and Bowie’s Colton Cowser also homered earlier in the game.

The loss was the Senators’ fourth in a row. Reid Schaller took the loss on the record after allowing the eighth-inning runs. Bowie’s Griffin McLarty earned the win.

The two teams are scheduled to continue their five-game series at FNB Field Saturday with a first pitch scheduled for 6 p.m.