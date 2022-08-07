Eastern League: Baysox complete series sweep over Harrisburg

The Bowie Baysox belted out 17 hits, including three home runs, and trounced the Harrisburg Senators 18-1 Sunday afternoon at FNB Field.

Connor Norby, Toby Welk and Greg Cullen accounted for the three round-trippers, all of which came in the first three innings. The Baysox ambushed starting pitcher Alex Troop for eight runs in the first and tagged Steven Fuentes for another six in 1 2/3 innings of work. Troop was unable to escape the first inning, having exited through 2/3 of an inning.

After Troop and Fuentes’ departures, Edgar Garcia, Brian Gonzalez, Alberto Guerrero and Dondrei Hubbard combined to pitch the remainder of the game. Gonzalez and Hubbard spun a combined three scoreless frames while Garcia and Guerrero were charged with two runs apiece.

The Senators struggled at the plate as well, mustering all of five hits. Andrew Young drove in the hosts lone run on a sixth-inning solo shot. Trey Harris went 2 for 4 on the afternoon.

Sunday’s win was a six-game sweep for the Baysox. Harrisburg angles to regroup Tuesday at the start of another six-game homestand against the Reading Fightin’ Phils. First pitch from FNB Field Tuesday is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.