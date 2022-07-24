Eastern League: Altoona denies Harrisburg series sweep with extra-inning win

A 10th-inning single from Blake Sabol plated Jared Triolo and lifted the Altoona Curve to a 3-2 win over the Harrisburg Senators Sunday at FNB Field, denying Harrisburg a chance to sweep the three-game weekend series.

The Senators (37-53) clinched the home series win with a 2-1 victory Saturday.

In Sunday’s series finale, the Curve (46-44) tied the game 1-1 when Josh Bissonette grounded into a fielder’s choice, scoring Matt Frazier. Harrisburg had taken the 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning on a John Nogowski single that drove in Jack Dunn, one of six hits for the Senators in the game.

The teams traded runs in the eighth inning, as Altoona’s Sabol hit a solo home run, and Harrisburg’s Darren Baker drove in Brady Lindsly with a single.

Both starting pitchers allowed just one run. Altoona’s Quinn Priester allowed one unearned run across six innings, surrendering three hits while striking out eight and walking one. His counterpart, Harrisburg’s Jake Irvin, allowed one earned run on tw hits while striking out five and walking two. Altoona’s Tyler Samaniego earned the win while Harrisburg’s Edgar Garcia was charged with the loss.

Senators starter Luis Reyes earned the win in Saturday’s game, allowing one run on three hits over 6 2/3 innings. Gilbert Lara and Israel Pineda drove in the two Harrisburg runs.

Prior to Saturday’s game, the Senators inducted late ABC 27 sports director Gregg Mace into the team’s life-size bobblehead hall of fame while distributing replica bobblehead figures to fans in attendance.

Altoona leads the seasons series against Harrisburg 10-8 with a six-game series in August remaining. The Senators close out July with a six-game series in Akron scheduled to begin at 12:05 Tuesday.