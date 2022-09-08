Eastern League: Akron squeezes by Harrisburg 3-2

The Akron RubberDucks scored two runs in the top of the eighth inning and squeezed by the Harrisburg Senators with a 3-2 win Thursday night at FNB Field.

The Senators had scored a run in the bottom of the seventh inning on a Jack Dunn sacrifice fly to snap a 1-1 tie. It was an RBI double from Chris Roller and an RBI single from Raynel Delgado in the eighth that lifted Akron to victory.

Ronald Herrera pitched a strong six innings in the start for the Senators, permitting four hits on one run while striking out eight. Garvin Alston saddled the loss after giving up two runs (one earned) on three hits in an inning of work. Malvin Pena and Carson Teel combined for a hitless two innings.

The Harrisburg bats managed eight hits Thursday but went a mere 1 for 7 with runners in scoring position. Aside from Dunn’s sac fly, Drew Millas went 2 for 4 with an RBI and Robert Hassell III slashed a 3 for 3 line. Wilson Garcia’s hitting streak came to an end with an 0 for 3 night at the plate.

Akron and Harrisburg meet again Friday for Game 4 of the six-game series. First pitch is slated for 7 p.m.