Eastern League: Akron blasts Harrisburg for 12-4 win

The Akron RubberDucks hit their stride in the fourth and fifth innings and ran away with a 12-4 decision over the Harrisburg Senators Tuesday night at FNB Field.

Akron posted four runs in the fourth and five in the fifth to seize the momentum. The visitors tacked on runs in the sixth, seventh and ninth innings for good measure.

Tim Cate was responsible for the majority of the runs allowed. In the start, Cate scattered six hits on eight runs in 4 1/3 innings of work, walked three, struck out three and saddled the loss. Reid Schaller and Francys Peguero were also tagged four a combined four runs (two each) across six hits. Akron blasted three home runs into the Harrisburg sky.

While pitching struggled, the Sens cranked out nine hits at the plate. Wilson Garcia laced a double to widen his hitting streak to 16 games in a 3 for 4 night, and Garcia, Andrew Young and Yasel Antuna each drove in an RBI. Harrisburg also converted four out of nine times with runners in scoring position.

Harrisburg and Akron return to City Island Wednesday for Game 2 of the six-game series. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.