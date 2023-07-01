The Eagle FC Women’s soccer team wrapped up its regular season with a 2-1 win over Christos FC in Baltimore.

Competing in the pre-professional USL W League, Eagle FC finished atop the Mid-Atlantic Division standings with 33 total points.

They earned the right to host the Eastern Conference Playoffs scheduled for July 7 and 9 at Mountain View Middle School.

Alexandra Murphy netted both goals in Friday’s win, which improved the club’s record to 11-1-0.

FINAL SCORE 2-1 Win - #eaglefcwomen take all 3 points on the road and are your 2023 USL W League Mid-Atlantic Division Champions! 🏆#together @EagleFC_1976 @USLWLeague pic.twitter.com/ysJoT5FufW — Eagle F.C. Women (@EagleFCWomen) July 1, 2023